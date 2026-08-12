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Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna, serving life term in rape case, found with phone inside Bengaluru Jail

An Android mobile phone was recovered from former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna during a CCB raid at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, prompting an inquiry and disciplinary action against prison officials.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna, serving life term in rape case, found with phone inside Bengaluru Jail
Image Credit: ANI

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