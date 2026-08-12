/Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna, serving life term in rape case, found with phone inside Bengaluru Jail

An Android mobile phone was recovered from former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna during a Central Crime Branch (CCB) raid at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Tuesday, Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar said on Wednesday.
Revanna, the son of JD(S) MLA H D Revanna, is currently imprisoned on rape charges.
Kumar added that the raid covered all high-profile inmates and continued for approximately four to five hours.
"Yesterday afternoon, a raid was conducted by CCB on all the high-profile prisoners. An Android phone has been seized from Prajwal Revanna's possession," Kumar said.
During the raid, another inmate, identified as Prathap Rai, was also found in possession of a mobile phone.
Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering additional details before issuing notices and taking further action in the matter.
Kumar stated that the Assistant Superintendent concerned has been suspended on the basis of a report from the DIG South, while a show-cause notice has been served on the Superintendent of Police of Bengaluru Central Prison.
"A detailed enquiry is being conducted into this incident," Kumar said.
He further said that no other contraband item was found during the search.
"CCB has lodged the complaint with Parappan Agrahara Police Station, and registration of an FIR is in progress," Kumar said.
Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted by the Special Court for People’s Representatives in August 2025 for the rape of a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district.
He was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 10 lakh, of which Rs 7 lakh was ordered to be paid as compensation to the survivor. The former JD(S) leader continues to face three additional rape cases that are currently pending trial.
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