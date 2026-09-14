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Ex-Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court in 2013 rape case

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before a Goa court following the Supreme Court’s order in the 2013 rape case.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Ex-Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court in 2013 rape case
Image Credit: ANI

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