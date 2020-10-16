Ex-terrorist shot at, critically injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Terrorists on Thursday shot and critically injured a former terrorist in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The unidentified terrorists shot Tanveer Ahmad Sofi in his abdomen at Kakapora in Pulwama district at around 7 pm.

The injured person was shifted to a hospital in the district for treatment. 30-year-old Sofi, son of Ghulam Muhammad Sofi of Mohalla Kakapora was shot at near the Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Kakapora.

Tanveer received bullet injuries and was shifted to hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be critical. He was affiliated with terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and later surrendered. He was later engaged in sericulture department.

Terrorist group TRF associated with LeT claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security forces have cordoned off the entire area to search for the terrorists. Further details of the incident are awaited.