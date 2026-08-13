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Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh arrested over ‘hurried cremation’ of RG Kar rape-murder victim

Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh was arrested in Odisha over allegations of forcing the hurried cremation of the RG Kar rape-murder victim, following a fresh complaint by her father and a renewed investigation by West Bengal Police.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 02:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
Ex-TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh arrested over ‘hurried cremation’ of RG Kar rape-murder victim
Image Credit: ANI

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