Ex-Women’s panel Chief’s resignation forwarded to CM Fadnavis by Sunetra Pawar

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Saturday forwarded the resignation of Rupali Chakankar, chief of the party’s women’s wing, from her post as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for further action.

Chakankar stepped down following a directive issued by the Chief Minister on Friday, amid a growing controversy over her alleged association with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. She had submitted her resignation to Pawar earlier.

In a post on X, Pawar said, “I have received Rupali Chakankar’s resignation. Given the present circumstances and the ongoing probe, she has chosen to step down. To ensure the investigation remains fair and transparent, I am forwarding her resignation to the Honourable Chief Minister for further action.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to reporters, Chakankar said she felt she was being unfairly singled out. “My family follows the Warkari tradition, which is how we were connected to Kharat’s trust. I was unaware of his other side. How can anyone predict a person’s future actions? Many people have photos with him, but I am being targeted because I am a woman,” she said.

She explained that her association with Kharat’s trust stemmed from a long-standing family connection to the Warkari tradition. While acknowledging that she and her family regarded Kharat and his wife as spiritual guides, she noted that the videos now circulating are nearly six years old.

Defending her decision, Chakankar reiterated that the images being shared date back several years and that her family had respected Kharat without any knowledge of the allegations against him. She said her resignation was meant to ensure a “fair and transparent investigation,” adding that she did not want her position to cast any doubt on the process.

The controversy gained momentum after Kharat, a Nashik-based self-styled godman, was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation and rape filed by multiple women. Social media posts showing Chakankar alongside him including visuals of her participating in rituals and washing his feet further fuelled the debate.

Opposition leaders, including those from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, have stepped up demands for her removal, arguing that her position could influence the probe. Meanwhile, the state government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by IPS officer Tejasvi Satpute, to investigate the allegations against Kharat.

(with IANS inputs)