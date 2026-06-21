/'Exam doesn't matter to me; my burqa and identity do': NEET aspirant allegedly denied entry for re-exam

A burqa-wearing candidate at a NEET-UG re-examination centre in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Sunday alleged that she was prevented from entering the examination venue unless she removed her burqa and dupatta.
The candidate, Kulsum Bano, who had travelled from Beawar to appear for the medical entrance test, claimed she was wearing the same attire as during her previous attempt on May 3.
"I have come from Beawar to take the NEET exam. When I took the exam on May 3rd, I was in the same attire then as I am now: wearing a burqa and a dupatta," she said.
Bano alleged that she was first asked to remove her dupatta to enter the centre, but officials later insisted that she also remove her burqa.
"Initially, they said I would have to remove the dupatta to enter; then they insisted I had to remove the burqa as well. If the NTA has permitted us, these people cannot stop us," she said.
She further said that she would not appear for the exam if she was not allowed to enter wearing her burqa and dupatta.
"If I am to take the exam and they don't allow me in this attire, then I simply won't take it. It is shameful that they are messing with 18-year-olds like this. The exam doesn't matter to me; what matters is my 'burqa' and my identity," Bano said.
The NEET-UG re-examination commenced on Sunday at 2 pm under stringent security arrangements at examination centres across the country. More than 22.79 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the test, which was held at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 international locations.
Entry to the centres was strictly regulated with thorough frisking and metal detectors. The National Testing Agency (NTA) put in place robust security and surveillance measures, including CCTV monitoring of exam halls and jammers provided by ECIL and BEL.
Each examination room had two invigilators, while every centre had over 10 functionaries. The agency deployed nearly 38,795 frisking staff and 48,448 biometric staff for face authentication, along with around 6,700 observers, more than 100 virtual observers, and an average of 40-50 security personnel per centre.
Police, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force, and the Department of Posts were involved in the secure transportation of confidential material and overall examination logistics.
The NTA also made adequate arrangements for candidates, providing drinking water, ORS, ambulances, shade, and seating areas for accompanying parents. Examination rooms were equipped with wall clocks and extra rough sheets, including special versions for left-handed candidates.
The re-examination was conducted following allegations of paper leaks in the original NEET-UG exam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently investigating the case and has made multiple arrests.
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