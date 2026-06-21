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  • /'Exam doesn't matter to me; my burqa and identity do': NEET aspirant allegedly denied entry for re-exam

'Exam doesn't matter to me; my burqa and identity do': NEET aspirant allegedly denied entry for re-exam

A NEET-UG re-exam candidate in Ajmer, Rajasthan, alleged that she was denied entry unless she removed her burqa and dupatta, prompting her to say that preserving her identity was more important than taking the exam.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 05:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 05:17 PM IST
'Exam doesn't matter to me; my burqa and identity do': NEET aspirant allegedly denied entry for re-exam
Image Credit: Screengrab (X/ANI)

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