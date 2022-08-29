In the Asia Cup match, India won by five wickets against Pakistan. The match played in Dubai was enjoyed by the celebrities along with the stalwarts of various fields. After winning the match, Indians all over the world cheered. Jai Shah, secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India and son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was present at the stadium during this match. The scenes of him refusing to hold the Indian flag given to him by his teammate after winning the match have been caught on camera (although zee news has not verified the authenticity of this video). Congress has targeted Jai Shah for this action. "They have an old habit of staying away from the tricolor," tweeted the Congress.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has also expressed displeasure on Twitter over this issue. "If this act had not been done by a BJP leader, what would have happened? The BJP's IT wing would have called that person a traitor," TRS social media chief Krishnan tweeted.

Jai Shah's actions during the India-Pakistan match are now seeing reactions from various levels. This time Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee also joins them. Abhishek wrote on Twitter, "Jai Shah's unwillingness to hold the national flag is a sign of greater hypocrisy on the part of the ruling party (read BJP)." He added, "They indulge in THEATRICS, lack values. Excel in JUMLAS, lack PATRIOTISM."

The PRODIGAL PRINCE KNOWS NOT OF NATIONAL PRIDE. @JayShah not wanting to hold the national flag is symptomatic of the larger hypocrisy of the ruling dispensation.



They indulge in THEATRICS, lack values.

Excel in JUMLAS, lack PATRIOTISM. pic.twitter.com/MCtDzPDYYM — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 29, 2022

The Dubai International Stadium witnessed a colorful clash between traditional rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday. Chasing the 148 runs scored by Pakistan, India won by five wickets and two balls to spare. After a stumbling start, Ravindra Jadeja managed the scoreboard with a 35 off 29 balls. After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were dismissed in quick succession, the partnership of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja helped India win.