Excise policy case: Kejriwal moves recusal plea in Delhi HC, likely to argue himself today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has submitted a fresh application before Delhi High Court seeking recusal of Justice Swarn Kanta Sharma from hearing the CBI’s petition challenging his discharge in the corruption case vis a vis alleged liquor policy case.

The application is expected to be heard today by Justice Sharma. The CBI’s main petition is also listed at item number 50 before the judge.

Notably, Kejriwal has filed the application in person and is likely to argue the same himself today before Justice Sharma.

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This follows the Delhi High Court’s March 16 order granting Kejriwal and others additional time to respond to the CBI’s petition challenging the discharge of Kejriwal and 22 others, with the matter scheduled for hearing today.

While responding to the AAP's application, the BJP said the move reflected a "lack" of respect for the judiciary.

Earlier, Kejriwal wrote to the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, seeking the transfer of his case from Justice Sharma to another judge through administrative channels, but the request was rejected by the High Court Registry.

Subsequently, he moved the Supreme Court for transfer through filing a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.

Along with Kejriwal, other party leaders claimed that they had a “grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension” that the hearing in the matter would not be "impartial or neutral."

On February 27, the trial court discharged all 23 accused in the case, including political leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia, and K Kavitha, while strongly criticising the CBI’s investigation in the case.

The case had gained political attention, as Kejriwal was arrested and detained during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and later granted bail by the Supreme Court after 156 days in custody. AAP leader Manish Sisodia had spent 530 days in custody in the case.

The CBI’s appeal against the trial court’s order was heard by Justice Sharma, who on March 9, prima facie observed that the trial court’s observation were prima facie "erroneous".