/Exclusive: '4.5 years wasted, Uttarakhand in chaos' - Congress corners Dhami govt over UCC, crime against women, demographic change

With Uttarakhand assembly elections just a few months away, the Congress party has questioned the report card of the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in the state. Congress party’s Chief Spokesperson for the state, Garima Mehra Dasauni, in an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, claimed that the Dhami government has wasted 4.5 years and has nothing to speak about development, roads, education, or employment, or attacks on people by wild animals. She alleged that the Dhami government is silent on the donation theft in Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham. The Congress leader said that people want improvement in their living standards and basic amenities, but the BJP government has nothing to show on this front.
She said that the Congress party has concluded the first phase of Parivartan Sankalp Yatra and is now set to start its second phase from August 1, where party leaders will raise the issues concerning the public and the failure of the Dhami government. Launching a scathing attack against the Dhami government, Dasuni said the Dhami government’s tenure will be treated as the worst in the history of Uttarakhand as the Chief Minister has turned a peaceful state into a state of chaos and riots. Excerpts from the interview:
Many provisions in the UCC are unacceptable. For example, giving recognition to a living relationship which is against our Hindu Sanatan culture. You cannot legalise a living relationship. The Dhami government has said in the UCC that anyone from any religion, any caste can stay in a living relationship without marriage if they fulfil the conditions imposed by the government. Congress party wants to ask which Hindu religion allows a boy and girl to stay in a living relationship without marriage. Many other issues need the attention of the Dhami government, and why the UCC has been implemented only in Uttarakhand when it’s not applicable across the country. Why is Uttarakhand being made a laboratory for the UCC? The UCC is meant for uniformity, but where is uniformity in this, as it does not apply to STs of the state? The government must tell us what benefits the majority Hindus of the state have received due to the UCC. It has been imposed upon the residents of Uttarakhand. Either implement the UCC across the country or don’t make us the experiment state.
The people would have benefitted if the government had brought the Chakbandi law, the Lokayukta and strong land law. Today, the state has two different land laws for hilly areas and plains. This loophole has given a backdoor opportunity to land mafias. Today, anyone living in Uttarakhand for one year can be termed a resident and can apply for all state government jobs.
The Dhami government has been in the state for the past nine and a half years. If there has been a change in demography, then it has happened under the BJP government, and if it is so, then why has the triple engine government failed to stop it? If there is a demography change issue, then the government must bring a white paper on the district-wise demography change data. They should give a comparison of the population till 2017, when Congress was in power and the present population. This is a fixed match and a jumla by the Dhami government be it religious conversion, demographic change, or any type of jihad.
The Dhami government has failed to ensure security for our women. Uttarakhand is turning into the rape capital of the country. The NCRB data has said that out of the nine Himalayan states, the crime against women is highest in Uttarakhand. The law and order situation has collapsed in the state. Shockingly, the BJP members are involved in 80% rape cases in the state. The party’s Champawat mandal adhyaksh and Salt mandal adhyaksh have been arrested in a minor girl’s rape case. Their Lal Kuwan Milk Union leader is also facing rape charges. BJP’s Rudrapur ward number 6 councillor and Haridwar OBC cell member are facing similar charges. There are many other examples.
Women were at the centre of every scheme incorporated by the Harish Rawat government, be it SHGs, Mahila Mangal Dal or measures for Aasha and Aanganwadi workers. If there were two senior citizens in a family, they both used to receive pension, but the Dhami government made it for a single person per family. This time as well, the Congress party’s manifesto will focus on women’s welfare.
They have reduced the travel time to around 2.5 hours and made Dehradun a bottleneck. Tourists are welcome, but have there been enough arrangements for them? The city has turned into hell for locals. All vehicles reach Dehradun and then get stuck in a traffic jam. It takes more time to reach Mussoorie or Haridwar from Dehradun than it takes one to reach Dehradun from Delhi. What is the benefit of this kind of development that leads to choking? Dehradun is yet to get good flyovers, a Metro or better transport from the Dhami government.
Uttarakhand got only one smart city in Dehradun. The city has 100 wards, and the government said that it will turn only six wards into the smart city. Today, not even a single ward can meet the parameters of a smart city. It lacks CCTV cameras, drainage desilting, road widening and a bypass. Not a single flyover has been built by the Dhami government. All they have done is cut ribbons for the projects announced by the Harish Rawat-led Congress government.
Two people have been arrested in the case of donation theft at Kedarnath and Badrinath dhams. They are members of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). The government is yet to speak on this issue.
The BJP has promised in its 2017 manifesto that it will provide jobs to youths and fulfil all backlog vacancies. They promised 10 lakh jobs. They have done nothing to date. They did an investors’ summit, held roadshows, and the cost was around Rs 100 crore. When a person filed an RTI asking for the investment against the promised MoUs of Rs 2-3 lakh crores, the government filed a reply declaring an atta chakki (flour mill) as an investment and job-creating. When it was inquired into, it was found that the person owning the flour mill had taken a loan for the business and did not receive any help from the government. The investment summit is a scam.
The Minister for Horticulture and Fruit Industry of Uttarakhand, Ganesh Joshi, is facing a case of disproportionate assets. The vigilance has been asking for probe permission against Joshi in the horticulture scam case from the Dhami government, but the government has refused. This government is deeply rooted in corruption.
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