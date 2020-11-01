हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Exclusive: BJP will win 2/3rd seats in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, says JP Nadda

JP Nadda said that for BJP, the party is family, while for others, the family is the party.

Exclusive: BJP will win 2/3rd seats in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, says JP Nadda
Screen grab from the TV interview
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's National President JP Nadda on Sunday (November 1, 2020) said that he's confident his party will win 2/3rd seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, Nadda said, "We will get 2/3rd majority in Bihar, even the polls predict that."

Nadda also talked about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance and said that current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the face of Bihar and that he's our leader. 

"We are an equal partner in Bihar and not a junior partner. This is visible through the seat-sharing in the current Assembly elections and if we talk about the leadership, then we see which one is the established face and in Bihar, we see it in Nitish Kumar. We declared Nitish as our leader because he's the face of Bihar," expressed Nadda.

The Rajya Sabha MP commented on Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party's exit from the NDA and said, "The confusion regarding LJP didn't last long. It only lasted till BJP released its official statement on the alliance with the Janata Dal (United)."

"We tried a lot to convince Chirag Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan's experience was different and Chirag has a different experience and it reflects in the decisions," Nadda added.

Nadda stated that for BJP, the party is the family, while for others, the family is the party.

The BJP National President also commented on his party's promise to provide COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar and said, "We didn't politicise COVID-19 vaccine issue. The opposition didn't understand it. We mentioned it in our manifesto since the manifesto is used to tell a party's plan for the next 5 years. We utilised this opportunity."

Nadda also said he respects democracy and media and expressed, "We run the government, so it's our responsibility to protect media and respect it."

Tags:
Bihar Assembly election 2020JP NaddaBihar
