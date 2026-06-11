Exclusive: 'Corruption started from top...,' claims former TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray

A rebellion within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has exposed wide cracks in Mamata Banerjee's party, with resignations and public criticism from senior leaders. The recent events seem to have turned an electoral setback into a full-blown crisis. Meanwhile, days after resigning from the Rajya Sabha and quitting the TMC, veteran leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray launched a scathing attack on the party leadership, accusing it of years of corruption.

His departure comes amid reports that nearly 60 TMC MLAs and around 20 Lok Sabha MPs have distanced themselves from the party. Furthermore, high-profile exits from Parliament have intensified concerns about TMC's stability.

Ray's resignation on June 8 from both the Rajya Sabha and the TMC came amid growing turmoil within the ruling West Bengal party. Against this backdrop, Ray spoke about why he chose to leave the party after 15 years in the Rajya Sabha and what he believes led to the TMC's current challenges.

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In his resignation letter, Ray blamed the TMC's crushing defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections on what he described as "15 years of anarchical rule", marked by "widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in the field of health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc."

Speaking about his decision to leave the party, Ray said he had repeatedly observed a lack of political discussion within the TMC's decision-making structure.

"I was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Trinamool Congress for 15 years. As a member of parliament and holding some organisational boards in different capacities, I had to attend meetings at regular intervals. I did not find any sort of political discussion in any of the meetings. Some predetermined instructions were issued. Sometimes some sermons were issued to some people, and some programs were announced from time to time that these had to be held," he said.

"Some anti-central government programs, some matters which are required to be arranged in the Upper House or Lower House of parliament. But on different issues, what would be the strategy of the political party of Trinamool Congress, which, as a member of the party, should carry forward to the people of the state. There was no such discussion at any point in time," the senior politician added.

Ray also linked the party's electoral defeat in the state Assembly elections 2026 to public anger following the rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024. The incident had triggered widespread protests across West Bengal and beyond.

"In May 2024, means two months back on that year, out of 42 Lok Sabha seats, people supported the TMC in 29 seats. It means the TMC got 29 seats out of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha in May 2024 because of the huge verdict or support or mandate given by the people," Ray said.

"The same people, after two months, when this 'Abhaya' episode took place within a government hospital, the entire state- people of the entire state, they were on the streets in support of the agitating doctors, spent sleepless nights- not one night, two nights, weeks after weeks," he added.

"So, the entire angst against our party was visible. It was the writing on the wall. It was the last warning of the people to our party and leadership that we want justice, and unless the justice is given to Abhaya's family, it is quite natural that people will leave the party," the leader continued.

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"So, at that point of time, out of 800 members of parliament comprising the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, mine was the lone voice," he added.

He further alleged that evidence related to the case was tampered with and said his criticism of the authorities was met with hostility.

"So, because I could read the writing on the wall, I hoped that I have given a signal to my party from within that you will call me and discuss with me why you are going to say all these things. Let us discuss what the remedy is. All this and that, nothing happened," Ray noted.

"Rather, I was harassed, humiliated by the police because next my stand was that the police commissioner and the principal of the institution should undergo custodial interrogation. So, I tweeted, that was my crime," he emphasised.

TMC and reasons behind 2026 electoral setback

According to Ray, the party leadership failed to address the deeper causes behind its electoral setback even after the defeat.

"After the election debacle, the meeting was called of the MPs separately, MPs separately, MLAs separately, other functionaries separately. So, we had a meeting. The same thing happened. The only sermon and instruction that we had to listen to was that some of the workers are being harassed by some people here and there. Try to protect them in your own area," he said.

The former MP reiterated allegations of systemic corruption and administrative decline under the TMC government.

"During the past 15 years, there was rampant corruption. I mentioned all these things in my press release. Rampant corruption, atrocities on women, deterioration of law and order, and an anarchical situation, total anarchical situation. No industry, no employment, nothing of this sort," he alleged.

"Our boys and girls, they have passed colleges and universities, they are having their degrees, but they do not have any jobs. Many of them have gone out of the state," the leader added.

Reflecting on the party's journey since it came to power in 2011, Ray said the expectations that accompanied the end of 34 years of Left rule were never fulfilled.

"After 34-year misrule of the left-wing government, when our leader was supported by the people to form the government, there was a serious hope and aspiration in the minds of the people that after this 34-year misrule, whereby the entire state has been turned into a desert, now something good will happen. Some investment will come, some industry will grow, the economic situation will be better, law and order situation will be better, all this and that. Nothing happened...And when this corruption started from 2011 itself, when the party came to power," he said.

"Corruption started from there only, from the top. And it continued, continued, and continued; ultimately it percolated to the grassroots level," he added.

Ray on plans for future

On his future plans, Ray said he has yet to decide. "I am no longer a member of parliament. I resigned from the party, therefore, I am not a member of any political party also. I belong to the people of India now. So, if after spending 59 years in politics, if I decide to continue, then the next question will come, that if I decide to continue, in which manner? How? Without a political party, nothing happens. If one remains in politics, party A or party B or party C or party D or independently, nothing can be done. You have to join some party," he stated.

Ray's departure comes at a sensitive moment for the TMC, which is grappling with defections, organisational unrest and mounting questions over its future direction. As senior leaders walk away and rebel voices grow louder within both the Assembly and Parliament, the party faces a challenge far beyond electoral recovery.

It seems that the crisis within the TMC has evolved into a test of leadership and accountability for a political party that has dominated West Bengal's political landscape for more than a decade.

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