/EXCLUSIVE | Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi calls for policing reforms after July 20 clash between Delhi police and CJP protestors

On the narrower legal question of when force becomes justified, her answer turned on one fact --- whether the assembly had been declared unlawful. "When a particular assembly is declared unlawful, despite warnings, if dispersal does not happen, and if conflict has started, hitting each other, stone pelting... then force is used. Because now the assembly has been declared unlawful," she said. Until that point, she argued, a protester has every right to be there. As long as it is not declared an unlawful assembly, and you've been permitted to come, there's no problem. Once the warning to disperse has been given, not once, but many times over, and barricades are broken regardless, she said the police's duty shifts to protecting life and property, including the Parliament itself. "How much force has been used or not is always a matter of conflict. It's nothing unusual. And this will remain," she said; the debate over degree, in her view, is far less important than the design of the response that precedes it.