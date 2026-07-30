/EXCLUSIVE | Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi calls for policing reforms after July 20 clash between Delhi police and CJP protestors

NEW DELHI: The streets of central Delhi turned into a battleground on 20 July as the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march, called over the NEET paper leak and the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, disintegrated into a violent confrontation. Thousands of students rallying under the protest's banner attempted to breach police lines to reach Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. What followed was a swift and forceful crackdown --- law enforcement deployed tear gas, baton charges, and mobile internet blackouts to disperse the surging crowd. Dozens of young protesters were left injured on the pavement, turning a demand for accountability in the examination system into a flashpoint over state power and police conduct.
The fallout was immediate, setting off fierce political recrimination and allegations of excessive force against students. Opposition leaders condemned the crackdown outright, while police authorities cited more than a hundred injured personnel and stone-pelting from within the crowd to defend their resort to force. Beneath the political point-scoring, though, sits a harder and more recurring question -- why does the country's crowd-control machinery default to heavy-handed containment the moment a protest turns unruly, rather than to a graded response that might have kept it from turning unruly at all?
In an exclusive interview, former IPS officer and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi offers a blunt assessment of what went wrong on 20 July. Drawing on decades in uniform and her own experience on the other side of the barricade during the Anna Hazare movement, she sets out where tactical command faltered on the day, how far political pressure can be allowed to reach into operational decisions, and the structural changes she believes are needed so that the right to dissent does not routinely end in bloodshed. What follows draws together her remarks and the six specific reforms she has been pressing for, in her own words, and in the order in which the questions were put to her.
Q: As the Opposition has accused the government of "brutality on students," do you believe Delhi Police crossed the line between maintaining order and suppressing dissent?
Kiran Bedi: "Police do not take sadistic pleasure in hurting anybody. The problem is that when a student protest leads to a direct confrontation with armed, baton-wielding forces, it reflects a fundamental flaw in our existing system. Deploying heavy-handed tactics right at the outset triggers a reactive cycle of violence. Instead of suppressing dissent, the initial focus should always be on managing and de-escalating the crowd using non-violent, civil methods," she said.
On the narrower legal question of when force becomes justified, her answer turned on one fact --- whether the assembly had been declared unlawful. "When a particular assembly is declared unlawful, despite warnings, if dispersal does not happen, and if conflict has started, hitting each other, stone pelting... then force is used. Because now the assembly has been declared unlawful," she said. Until that point, she argued, a protester has every right to be there. As long as it is not declared an unlawful assembly, and you've been permitted to come, there's no problem. Once the warning to disperse has been given, not once, but many times over, and barricades are broken regardless, she said the police's duty shifts to protecting life and property, including the Parliament itself. "How much force has been used or not is always a matter of conflict. It's nothing unusual. And this will remain," she said; the debate over degree, in her view, is far less important than the design of the response that precedes it.
Q: Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Home Minister was aware of and responsible for the police action. In your experience, how much operational autonomy does the police really have during such protests? If political instructions influence operational decisions, who should be held accountable?
Bedi placed accountability firmly with the officers on the ground, not with political direction from above.
Kiran Bedi: "Responsibility for law and order lies with the most senior officer present at the scene," she said, adding, "Even if a senior officer is not there, it is up to the personnel on the ground to decide how to disperse an unlawful crowd." She was categorical that operational decisions of this kind cannot and should not wait on political clearance. "In such a situation, there is no question of waiting for orders from the Union Home Minister." The clear implication is that command responsibility for how a crowd is handled sits within the police hierarchy present at the spot, and it is there that any judgement on excess or restraint should be examined first.
Q: Do you think that Jantar Mantar should be replaced with some other primary protest venue? If yes or no, why?
Kiran Bedi: Yes, absolutely. "Why keep Jantar Mantar as a venue? It is too suffocated and short, small... and doesn't give space to people to move around, and straightaway brings you to Parliament Street, or facing the Parliament. And the target is always the Parliament," she said. Her alternative -- Ramlila Ground. "Ramlila Ground should become the place where all protests can take place... the government can declare Ramlila as a protest ground, and not Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street."
Two reasons underpin the switch, in her account. The first is proximity to Connaught Place, Delhi's commercial core. "Jantar Mantar and Parliament Street are near a business district... and that's what happened, and then criminal elements will go about ransacking the shops, maybe destroying and damaging, to rob... and then police will naturally have to go after them. And it will be considered as student-following, chasing students. But they may be chasing criminal elements." The second, unstated but plain in her repeated framing, is the safety of Parliament itself, a site she said should never be the default backdrop to a demonstration.
Q: If you had the power to reform India's protest policing today, what are the three changes you would implement immediately?
Kiran Bedi: Pressed on what she would change immediately, Bedi's list ran to six concrete steps rather than a shortlist of generalities:
1. Tiered Line of Defence: Replace lathi-charging police with Civil Defence volunteers as the first line of engagement, followed by women police personnel in body armour as the second line. Riot police and water cannons must strictly be a last resort.
2. Aerial & Tech-Based Surveillance: Deploy live control-room-linked drones and cameras to record the actions of both protesters and police, ensuring total transparency.
3. Targeted Legal Consequences: Use facial recognition technology to identify repeat miscreants with criminal records, moving immediately to cancel their bail and forfeit their sureties.
On the last point, she was explicit about the deterrent value. "Who wants to lose their bail in murder case, or rape case, or other case? There'll be a fear of a criminal element joining in." She also flagged that constant aerial monitoring matters precisely because no single vantage point sees everything. "Everything is not visible to the same group. Something's happening on the left, something's happening on the right... you should keep having drones... and then review it later on," she said.
Q: Do you think the delay in political decision-making ultimately made a confrontation between students and police inevitable?
Kiran Bedi: "When a government's response to widespread student grievances or public demands lacks proactiveness, frustration builds up. Governance needs to be responsive, engaging with constructive views rather than viewing all public expression as hostility. If policy decisions or grievances are addressed in a timely manner, situations rarely escalate to a point where violent street confrontations become inevitable," she said.
Q: Having been both a senior police officer and a protest leader during the Anna Hazare movement, do you believe the space for peaceful dissent in India has shrunk over the past decade?
Kiran Bedi: "The space for peaceful dissent in India has not shrunk. People are protesting around, but they need not take the law into their hands and engage with the police because those police are from among them only. When dissent remains structured, stationary, and peaceful, space always exists; when marches head toward restricted administrative zones, law enforcement is forced to intervene."
Q: If you were Delhi Police Commissioner on July 20, what would you have done differently, from the first intelligence input to the last police deployment?
Kiran Bedi: She enlisted several methods:
1. At the intelligence stage: Re-evaluate permissions and route permissions strictly to designated spaces like Ramlila Ground instead of allowing gatherings near high-security zones.
2. At the perimeter: Deploy young, unarmed civil defence personnel to engage with student groups peacefully.
3. At the second layer: Place women police personnel with body gear to protect barricades without wielding batons.
4. At the command center: Monitor the entire site live through drone feeds, keeping riot units in reserve purely as an off-site contingency.
She also added that a mobile magistracy should be set up during such a protest, so the police pick up all the history sheeters right there and produce them in front of the magistrate.
Bedi did not offer this as theory alone. As Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi District, in the late 1980s, she recalled containing a Rath Yatra headed from the Red Fort into the Walled City, where a communal clash was feared. Rather than a baton charge, her team put women police in the front line first.
"We decided that let the Rath Yatra go over the women cops. Let me see, will they do it? They will not," she said. It worked; the procession repeatedly advanced and retreated rather than ride over the women officers, buying time to identify and later arrest the organisers, without a single serious injury despite stone-throwing from the vehicles. The leaders were produced before a magistrate the same night rather than the next day, avoiding a fresh demonstration outside the court, and convicted on the spot on their own admission. "The whole protest fizzled out," she said. It is this template -- de-escalation first, targeted legal action after-- that she wants applied to student protests in the capital today.
Q: Do you believe that our policing system still carries a colonial legacy? If yes, after 79 years after Independence, who has failed to change it, the politicians, the police leadership, or the system itself?
Kiran Bedi: Yes, our law-and-order system remains deeply rooted in colonial British-era traditions. Using armed police and baton charges as an initial reflex against our own citizens is a relic of that past. This mindset cannot be changed because of institutional inertia, which is characteristic of political leadership, police command, and administrative structures that continue to operate under colonial police acts, rather than modern de-escalation practices for public safety.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.