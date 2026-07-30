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  • /EXCLUSIVE | Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi calls for policing reforms after July 20 clash between Delhi police and CJP protestors

EXCLUSIVE | Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi calls for policing reforms after July 20 clash between Delhi police and CJP protestors

Former IPS officer and ex-Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry lays out a six-point plan to end Parliament Street clashes, wants Jantar Mantar shut as a protest venue, and calls India's crowd-control playbook a hangover of British rule.

Written ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
EXCLUSIVE | Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi calls for policing reforms after July 20 clash between Delhi police and CJP protestors
Image Credit: (Photo: Zee)

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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