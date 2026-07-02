/Exclusive: ‘Fully prepared for Punjab assembly elections, will get clear majority’, says Congress

The Congress party said that it’s fully prepared for the Punjab assembly elections even if they’re held today. The party said that the Lok Sabha election results and the results of the Dinanagar or Gurdaspur civic elections are proof that the people have made up their mind to oust the Aam Aadmi Party government. Punjab Congress’ chief spokesperson Advocate Arshpreet Khadial told Zee News that the Aam Aadmi Party’s performance in the recent local elections was shocking given the party has 95 MLAs.
“Congress party is fully prepared for the upcoming election. The election, even if conducted tomorrow or the day after or in November or whenever, we are fully ready. In the Lok Sabha election, we had shown the trailer to the opposition parties, Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and SAD, we had won seven seats out of 13 and in the upcoming assembly election, the Congress party is going to win with a thumping majority. We are stronger and better than before,” said Khadial.
The Congress spokesperson further said that, given the AAP government has a brute majority with 95 MLAs, yet the Congress won the latest civic body elections of Dinanagar and Gurdaspur. “The biggest election in the country happens to be the Lok Sabha election and after that, the assembly election, the by-elections, then Zilla Parishad, the Panchayat election, the Block Samitee election etc. We are fully prepared for all,” said Khadial.
Reacting to the AAP’s claim of rift and rebellion with the Congress ranks, Khadial said that in a national party, dissent is given space, and AAP cannot understand this as it’s not a national party.
“We happen to be a national party. Aam Aadmi Party will not understand the functioning of a national party because they are not a national party. They are a regional party now. They used to be a national party. Second, they won't understand why we (Congress leaders) meet, why we discuss, why we deliberate, because discussion and deliberation don’t happen in the Aam Aadmi Party. The ‘D’ stands only for dictatorship in that party, and in the Congress party, there is D for democracy. We can have a difference of opinion. We are very democratic and freedom of speech and expression is exercised by leaders,” said Khadial.
He further said that Congress takes everybody into the loop as it believes in collective decision unlike the Ama Aadmi Party. “Unlike Mr. Kejriwal, we don't issue diktats. You can recall that in Bhatinda, Mr. Kejriwal had announced the AAP CM face and it was done in Bhatinda and the local MLA was also not present. I could see that Mr Aman Arora’s smile diminished after the statement came,” said Arshpreet Khadia.
He said that Arvind Kejriwal decided AAP CM face without any meeting, discussion or deliberation unlike the Congress which is a democratic party. Khadial said that the Congress party will raise issues like corruption, women empowerment and drug menace as the ruling AAP has failed on all fronts.
Punjab will go to the assembly elections early next year. While the AAP will seek a second term in the state, the Congress party will look to regain power after warming the opposition benches for five years.
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