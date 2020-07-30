Exclusive: 'Grabhagriha' pic of Ram Temple ahead of bhoomi pujan ceremony

Ayodhya: As the holy town of Ayodhya is getting ready for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ or the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple, Zee News shows you the never seen original place of the sanctum sanctorum (Grabhagriha), which has been kept heavily guarded ever since the idol of Ram Lalla was installed there.

The historical place is believed to have its origin in the mythical era, Tretayuga. The place is known to be the exact place where Ram Lalla was born.

On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Ayodhya to offer his prayers at this place, seen in the photo. Lord Sri Ram Lalla will be seated at this most sacred place of the sanctum sanctorum.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, the Ayodhya district administration has launched a massive cleanliness drive in view of the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5.

According to sources, PM Modi will first go to Hanumangarhi temple after reaching Ayodhya to offer his prayers to Lord Hanuman. It is believed that before Ram Lalla's work in Ayodhya, the permission of Lord Hanuman is necessary.

After Hanumangarhi, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Ramjanmabhoomi complex and have darshan of Ram Lalla and then perform the Bhoomi Pujan at the sanctum sanctorum for the construction of the Ram temple.

A list of 200 dignitaries has been prepared by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Bhoomi Poojan programme. The list is divided into four categories of 50-50 people.

Apart from saints, officials, leaders, VHP-Trust members, 50 dignitaries of the country including top industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani will also be there. The chief ministers of a few states can also participate in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Ayodhya is being fully decked up ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony. The holy town is being cleaned up and efforts are being taken to give a whole new look to the ancient city.

A team of 500 sanitary workers has been working round-the-clock to deck up the temple town and the main thoroughfares of the city are being decorated with graffiti and paintings depicting scenes from the Ramayan.

Locals have also been asked to decorate their houses with yellow colour, rangoli, and flowers, decorative lights, and earthen diyas for ‘bhoomi pujan’ day.