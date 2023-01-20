Exclusive handloom exhibition Wool Fab commences at Birla Institute of Scientific Research in Jaipur

Wool Fab, an exclusive handloom exhibition of woolen product commenced on 11th January 2023 in Birla Auditorium, Birla Institute of Scientific Research, Statue Circle, Jaipur. Over the period of more than 2 decades, this exhibition is an initiative of the office of Development Commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India through National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) Ltd. to provide direct access to the handloom woolen weavers to market their products to consumers in various cities of India. The participants are from various State Government Bodies / Apex Societies, Primary Handloom Weavers Co-operative Societies / Handloom Agencies and Integrated Handloom Development Scheme. 60 agencies belonging to 06 states are participating.

Handloom sector is a symbol of our country’s rich and varied cultural heritage. The handloom sector of India employs 31 lakh persons directly or indirectly which is next only to agricultural sector in the country. The art of handloom weaving has traditional values attached to it and each region has exquisite varieties. The uniqueness of woolen products such as Kani shawl, Pashmina Shawl, Kullu Shawl, Jacket, Muffler, Stoles, Coat, Woolen Suits to name a few attracts customers across the globe with exclusives weaves, designs and traditional motifs.

Government of India has launched the “Handloom Mark” scheme for handloom products and “India Handloom Brand” scheme for branding of high-quality handloom products with zero defects and zero effect on the environment to encourage and give a distinct identity to the products, apart from highlighting the uniqueness of the products. It also serves a guarantee for the buyer that the product being purchased is genuinety handwoven. All the exhibitors at the Wool Fab have been encouraged to display the ‘Handloom Mark’ and ‘India Handloom Brand’ tag on the products and thus aim to improve the earnings of the handloom weaver community.

The exhibition will be open to public from 11 am to 8 pm for fourteen days up to 24th January 2023. Woolen handloom products drawn from some of the exotic locations of India are on display and sale at the exhibition. A brief list is given below: -

Gujarat Bhujodi Shawl, Stoles, Chamak Shawl, Patang Shawl, Jari Mirror Shawl Jammu & Kashmir Kanishawl, Pashmina Shawl, Woolen Dress Material, Stoles Himachal Kullu Shawl, Muffler, Tweed, Himachal Cap Uttarakhand Loi, Donkha, Blanket, Shawl, Pankhi Rajasthan Pattu, Jacket, Blanket Uttar Pradesh Shawl, Woolen Dress Material, Jacket

For further information please contacts NHDC; E-mail: nhdcsilkfab@gmail.com; Phone: 0120-2329600

