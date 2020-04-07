Exclusive: Made in Pakistan food items recovered from terrorists killed at Line of Control

New Delhi: In the most intense firefight on the Line of Control (LoC), five personnel of Para troopers were martyred in hand to hand combat with equal number of terrorists. The SF unit were air dropped near the LoC. As per the sources, all killed terrorists were getting active support from the Pakistan Army. Zee News exclusively accessed the pictures of recovered items from the killed terrorist which suggest that terrorists wanted to infiltrate the Indian border and carry out a major terror attack. The food items recovered from terrorists have been found to be 'Made In Pakistan'.

Indian Army launched an operation at the Line of Control and engaged Pak supported infiltrators in a Close Quarter Battle in heavy snow, neutralizing the entire infiltrating batch of five. Four soldiers under the command of a Junior Commissioned Officer from one of the most professional Para SF Units were heli dropped near the LoC after information on the infiltrators was received. An intense hand to hand battle ensued and all five terrorists were eliminated.

All killed terrorists belong from Lashker-e-Toiba group. The food items recovered from the killed terrorists clearly indicates their link with Pakistan. "The food items and other recoveries from killed terrorists have the Pakistani mark. They are all made in Pakistan. We are pretty sure that Pakistan's agencies have helped to infiltrate these terrorists into India," an official from Central security agencies said.

Here are the details of recovered food items from the slain terrorists :

1. Mehran Mixed Pickle (Made in Pakistan)

2. Spicy tikka (Made in Pakistan)

3. Hand gloves (Pak Army)

4. Medicines and painkillers (Made in Pakistan)

5. Fruit juice (Made in Pakistan)

6. Biscuites (Made in Pakistan)

7. Ready to eat food items (Made in Pakistan)

Unfortunately, in this battle, Army lost five of its best soldiers, three on the site and two more succumbed while they were airlifted to a nearby military hospital. The IA Special Forces squad was led by Subedar Sanjeev Kumar and included Havildar Davendra Singh, Paratrooper Bal Krishan, Paratrooper Amit Kumar and Paratrooper Chhatrapal Singh.

"A search party of Army located the terrorists with help of Drone on April 1, followed by Footsteps of terrorist also reported on the same day; however, extremely difficult terrain and inclement weather prevented any worthwhile engagement. SF troops were launched on 4th April while the main engagement took place on 5th morning," an official said

On April 05, one squad, following the footsteps on the snow realized late that they were on a cornice which broke suddenly and they all fell into the nallah, close to where all the five terrorists were hiding.