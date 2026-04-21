'Existing welfare schemes to continue, cases against Gorkhas to be withdrawn': Amit Shah's BIG Bengal push

Bengal Election 2026: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power, all existing welfare schemes being run by the Mamata Banerjee government will continue and cases against Gorkhas will be withdrawn. Addressing a public rally in Kurseong, Shah said that the Central government has convened three meetings to resolve the Gorkha issue but the Bengal govt did not participate. He said that once the BJP government is formed, it will deliver a solution that reflects the aspirations of all Gorkhas.

“After becoming Home Minister, I convened three major meetings to resolve the Gorkha issue, but not even once did a representative from Mamata’s side attend. Mamata Didi, we are not dependent on you for a solution to the Gorkha issue. We have appointed an interlocutor who is preparing a report by engaging with Gorkha organisations here and officials of the Bengal government. As soon as a BJP government is formed, we will deliver a solution that reflects the aspirations of all Gorkhas,” said Shah.

The Union Home Minister also said that the BJP government will work out a solution within six months so that Gorkhas can live in peace.

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“Congress betrayed Darjeeling and our patriotic Gorkha brothers and sisters. Within six months, we will resolve the Gorkha issue, a problem that has persisted for decades. We understand your concerns. That is why no one can solve the Gorkha issue like the BJP,” said Shah.

Shah said that Gorkhas are facing false cases filed by the TMC government. He said that once the BJP government is formed on May 5, all cases against ‘Gorkha brothers will be withdrawn before 31 July’.

“They have filed hundreds of false cases against our Gorkha brothers and sisters. Trust me, the results will come on May 4, a BJP government will be formed on the 5th, and before July 31, the BJP government in Bengal will withdraw all cases against all Gorkha brothers and sisters. These fake cases have been used by TMC to suppress the Gorkha movement. BJP will end all these cases, and we will also bring a solution so that you won't have to carry on the movement,” said Amit Shah.

Amit Shah also claimed that the Mamata government is spreading rumours that the BJP will stop welfare schemes. “I want to make it clear that not a single welfare scheme will be discontinued. At the same time, the BJP will ensure that all these schemes are properly implemented,” said Shah.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the negligence of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government towards the development of the entire North Bengal is evident from the state government’s paltry budgetary allocation for the region.

“In the last budget, the state government had allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the entire North Bengal. But for minority and madrasa education development, the budgetary allocation is as high as Rs 5,800 crore. But the people of North Bengal will not tolerate this approach anymore,” Shah said.

Bengal will vote in two phases to elect 294 MLAs - first phase on April 23 and second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.