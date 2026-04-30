Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: Superstar Vijay's TVK projected for historic debut with 120 seats; a new MGR-style rise?

Tamil Nadu exit polls 2026: A dramatic transformation is imminent in the politics of Tamil Nadu. As per the Axis My India exit poll, the newly formed political party of superstar Vijay, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), is set for a stellar debut that might rewrite the history books of the state. It predicted a contest between the superstar's political outfit and the ruling DMK for power.

Historic debut projection

According to the projection by Axis My India, the new political party of Vijay will emerge victorious in the elections with 98 to 120 seats in the 234-member assembly. In the words of Axis My India Chairman Pradeep Gupta, such a stupendous debut in the political arena is not common in the Indian political sphere, and it can be compared with the emergence of cinematic stars turned political leaders like MGR and NTR.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Legacy of MGR: In 1977, MGR's AIADMK emerged victorious in securing 130 seats and a vote share of 33.5%, thus establishing the "film star to chief minister" paradigm.

Surge of NTR: In 1983, TDP under NTR won 201 seats within nine months of its formation and broke down a 27-year reign of Congress in the state.

Projection of voting results: Vijay is predicted to get a 35% vote share, thereby equalling the incumbent DMK alliance.

The impact of 'change' and 'youth wave'

The analysis shows that the growth of Vijay's vote share is due to a strong mandate received from youth.

Youth mandate: 68% of first-time voters (aged 18-19) and 59% of the voters (aged 20-29) voted for TVK.

Desire for change: The wish for "change" is cited as the main motive by 35% of voters and even 77% of TVK voters.

Penetration of various groups: The party is successful in reaching out to OBC, SC groups, and minorities, as well as urban areas.

A tri-polar scenario in Tamil Nadu

Should the results be proven correct, the bipolar duel of DMK versus AIADMK will become a thing of the past.

DMK +: Projected to win 92–110 seats.

+: Projected to win 92–110 seats. TVK : Predicted to win 98–120 seats, thereby becoming the single largest party.

: Predicted to win 98–120 seats, thereby becoming the single largest party. NDA/BJP-AIADMK: Fares much worse, receiving only 22–32 seats and a 23% vote share.

Verdict

Although exit polls are usually taken with a grain of salt, one can observe that Vijay has already overcome the image of a "new entrant." Regardless of whether he will become a mere kingmaker in a hung assembly or minister himself, his impact on Tamil Nadu's future appears historic.

ALSO READ | How accurate were 2021 exit poll predictions across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam – What they got right and missed?