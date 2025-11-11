Exit Poll Vs Result 2020: How Accurate Were Bihar Exit Poll In 2020?

2025 Bihar Exit Polls: The exit polls for the Bihar assembly elections will be out shortly and thus, all eyes are on the developments. While exit polls often go wrong, below are comprehensive details of 2020 Bihar Election exit poll and results.

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election exit polls suggested a tight contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan (MGB), with several agencies predicting the possibility of a hung assembly. The results of these exit polls hinted at wide variation. According to the Republic–Jan Ki Baat survey, the NDA was projected to win between 91 and 117 seats, while the MGB was expected to secure between 118 and 138 seats, pointing to an advantage for the MGB. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) was estimated to win 5 to 8 seats, with others gaining 3 to 5 seats.

Patriotic Voter’s exit poll, however, placed the NDA ahead with 129 seats, compared to 107 seats for the MGB. It also predicts 2 seats for the LJP and 5 seats for other parties.

Today’s Chanakya survey strongly favored the MGB, projecting 180 seats for the alliance, while giving the NDA just 55 seats. Others expected to gain around 8 seats.

P-MARQ’s exit poll presented a narrower contest, giving the NDA 123–135 seats and the MGB 104–115 seats, while suggesting minimal gains for the LJP and other smaller parties.

Meanwhile, CVoter and India Ahead–ETG Research both predicted a hung assembly, showing neither alliance clearly crossing the majority mark of 122 seats. India Today–Aaj Tak–Axis My India, however, projected a strong lead for the MGB, with 139–161 seats, while giving the NDA 69–91 seats. CVoter also suggested an unclear mandate, predicting 104–128 seats for the NDA and 108–131 for the MGB.

2020 Election Results

In the 2020 Bihar Elections, the NDA secured a total of 125 seats while MGB won 110 seats, falling short of a majority. The JDU won 43 seats, BJP won 74, RJD 75 and Congress 19, Left 12 and AIMIM five.

Therefore, the Bihar exit poll results were mixed, with the majority of them proving correct while some going totally wrong.