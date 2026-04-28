Exit poll results 2026 for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry: Date, time, how and where to watch live streaming

Exit Poll Results 2026: West Bengal will be voting in the second and final phase for 142 assembly seats on Wednesday, bringing an end to the high-voltage elections. The first phase of the Bengal assembly polls for 152 seats on April 23. The voting for the second phase in West Bengal will be held between 7 am to 6pm. Those standing in the queue at 6pm will be allowed to cast their votes. With the conclusion of the polls, the stage will set for exit poll, which has been barred by the Election Commission of India, till the conclusion of voting.

West Bengal Exit Polls 2026 Date, Time

The exit polls for the 294 seats of West Bengal will be out around 7pm on April 29, around half an hour after the conclusion of polling in the state. Notably, the Trinamool Congress is the ruling party in the state with 223 seats, while the BJP has around 65 seats.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: West Bengal elections: Can a ‘third option’ break TMC-BJP stronghold? What’s driving the new election push

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026 Date, Time

The voting for the 234 assembly seats of Tamil Nadu took place on April 23. The Tamil Nadu exit polls 2026 will be declared around 7pm on April 29. The DMK is the ruling party in the state with its alliance having around 158 seats, while the opposition led by AIADMK has around 67 sats in the outgoing assembly.

Assam Exit Polls 2026 Date, Time

In Assam, the BJP is the ruling party with the NDA having 80 seats out of the total 126 seats. The opposition led by Congress has around 23 seats, while other rival parties hold 23 seats. The Assam exit polls 2026 will be out around 7PM on April 29. Assam voted in a single phase on April 9.

Kerala Exit Polls 2026 Date, Time

The exit polls for the Kerala assembly will be declared around 7pm on April 29. Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 and the counting of votes will take place on May 4. Kerala is currently governed by the Left Democratic Front, while the Congress-led UDF is the main opposition bloc. Kerala has 140 assembly seats, of which LDF has 95, while the UDF has 42.

Also Read: Where is Pinarayi Vijayan? CM’s absence after polls fuels speculation in Kerala

Puducherry Exit Polls 2026 Date, Time

Puducherry has 33 assembly seats, and it voted on April 9 in a single-phase poll. The exit polls for the Puducherry elections will be out on April 29 at 7 pm. The All India NR Congress, along with the BJP, forms the ruling bloc in the state, while the DMK and Congress constitute of the opposition benches.

Exit Polls 2026 Live Streaming Time, Details

The exit polls for Kerala, Puducherry, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Assam will be broadcast live on Zee News TV from 6.30pm onwards on April 29. You can watch the exit poll results live at Zee News TV and its YouTube channel as well. Alternatively, you can track exit poll results live at Zee News English from 6.30pm onwards on April 29.