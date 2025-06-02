Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits In 90s Is Bolt On Kashmir Muslim: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to advocate for political reservation for Kashmiri Pandit. She stated that this measure would empower them and address their exodus, which she described as a "blot" on Kashmiri Muslims.

Mufti framed this as a step to "remove the blot" on Kashmiri Muslims, referring to the narrative surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, which has been a point of contention in the region's history.

Addressing the media, she said, “Today, we discussed a matter of vital importance to Jammu and Kashmir's social and cultural fabric: the dignified return and rehabilitation of our Kashmiri Pandit brethren. This issue goes beyond politics and touches the very core of our collective conscience. It is a moral imperative and a societal responsibility to ensure that our Pandit brothers and sisters, who were tragically displaced from their homeland, are provided with the opportunity to return in a dignified, secure, and sustainable manner.”

She added, “Every political party in Jammu & Kashmir, irrespective of ideology, has consistently supported the idea of their return. The shared pain of their displacement and the yearning for reconciliation bind us all in the belief that Kashmir can once again be a place where communities coexist peacefully. To facilitate meaningful progress on this front, an inclusive and phased roadmap has been attached for your consideration. This proposal emphasizes an all-stakeholders approach, ensuring that any policy or plan pitched is rooted in empathy, mutual trust, and most importantly, on-ground realities.”



Mufti further urged the LG's office "to initiate a dialogue-driven process involving representatives from the community, civil society, local leaders, and relevant administrative agencies. Only through inclusive deliberations can we chart a future where no community feels alienated in their own land."

Mufti also called for the inclusion of locals in the Amarnath Yatra to ensure its smooth conduct, highlighting the historical role of locals in facilitating the pilgrimage. This demand aligns with fostering local participation and goodwill in a significant religious event, which also has economic and social implications for the region.

Additionally, Mehbooba demanded the release of Kashmiris without serious charges from jails, particularly ahead of Eid. She requested that prisoners held in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir be brought back to the region, likely to ease family access and address humanitarian concerns.

Finally, she criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of weakening his own elected government by not addressing critical issues like the Waqf Bill and instead engaging in ceremonial events, such as welcoming a Union Minister at Tulip Garden.