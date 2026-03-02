'Valued partnership with new ambition...': Mark Carney meet PM Modi, lauds India's economic growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at Hyderabad House in Delhi. The talks was said to be focused on resetting the ties, deteriorated under former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and strengthening cooperation, partnership between the two counties.

PM Modi on hailed the growth of India-Canada ties under the leadership of Prime Minister Carney and said that the both the countries intended to further deepen their economic cooperation with the goal to reach $50 billion in trade by 2030.

PM Modi made this remark during the joint press statement along side Canadian PM Mark Carney.

"Today, we discussed transforming this vision into a next-level partnership. Our goal is to reach $50 billion in trade by 2030. Unlocking the full potential of economic cooperation is our priority. Therefore, we have decided to finalize a comprehensive economic partnership agreement soon", PM Modi said.

He also said, "Canadian pension funds have invested $100 billion in India. This is a symbol of their deep faith in India's growth story."

PM Modi lauded Carney's India visit as an important milestone.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasised that partnership between two confident countries charting their course for the future.

He said, "This is not merely the renewal of a relationship. It is the expansion of a valued partnership with new ambition, focus, and foresight. A partnership between two confident countries charting our own course for the future."

PM Carney also lauded India's unprecedent growth under Prime Minister Modi, saying "In the last decade, under your leadership Prime Minister, India has become the fastest growing economy in the world. Per capita incomes in this country have risen at a pace never seen in history, seldom in human history. Canada shares your ambition and your sense of purpose."

During the discussions, both leaders also reviewed the progress achieved across diverse sectors of India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

The Canadian Prime Minister arrived in India on February 27 for an official visit on the invitation Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Mark Carney's first official visit to the New Delhi.

Carney’s trip to India started on February 28 in Mumbai, with officials from the Canadian side describing it as a ‘historic’ visit.

While global tensions have risen because of recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, the main focus for both Delhi and Ottawa is on mending and stabilising their bilateral relationship.

Relations between the two countries plunged to its lowest after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed there was ‘credible evidence’ of Indian agents’ involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Canadian soil, a charge that India strongly denied.

The visit takes place at a crucial moment in the normalization of India-Canada bilateral relations, with Monday’s discussions expected to concentrate on strategic and economic matters of shared interest.