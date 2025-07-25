Expedition LOC: Kargil Vijay Diwas Tribute Ride Flagged Off From Srinagar To Honor War Heroes

The Expedition LOC-Tribute Ride Kargil Vijay Diwas is a significant event organized by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps, Kashmir, and Road Safety Foundation to commemorate the 26th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, honoring the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War.

The rally purpose is to pay a tribute to the 527 soldiers who lost their lives and over 1,300 wounded in the Kargil War. It aims to foster solidarity, unity, and patriotism while raising awareness among new generations of Kashmir about the happenings

Kargil war heroes. The event is a collaborative effort by the Indian army Chinar Corps, Kashmir Road Safety Foundation, and NorthStar MotorSports to highlight the sacrifices of Kargil war martyrs. The rally was flagged off by Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar, a Kargil War veteran who played a key role in Operation Vijay at Dras.

Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar India army said “26 July is known as Kargil Vijay diwas we are remembering this and have organized this car rally in Kashmir in which army officers serving and retired and veterans and locals have participated to show solidarity and remember martyrs and their families in which 527 soldiers were martyrs.

Over 50 individuals, including serving and retired army personnel, civilians, and children of war martyrs. The participants emphasized this rally will educate the people especially new generation about Kargil war and its hero’s.

Brigadier Vikram Chauhan said “ you all know more than 527 jawans got martyred and 1300 got injured and the way Indian fought that battle so every year to remember them today we are taking this rally to line of control to remember them. Not only youths but all should take motivation that some people who did this much for country.

Retired Col Bhupender Singh war veteran said “ our motive is that only to educate people because on a good country in 1999 Pakistan captured our mountain peaks to recapture them our 527 got martyred 1300 got injured and recently operation Sindoor happened the motive is we will go towards Machil sector those who live there we will tell them how army defend this country and aim is to get solidarity and peace for India.

The expedition began in Srinagar outskirts and will conclude on July 27, 2025. The route will cover Sopore: A key town in North Kashmir. Chokibal and Sadhna Pass: Areas in Kupwara district. Pharkian Pass, Keran, Machil and Kalaroos: Strategic locations near the LOC. Participants will interact with local communities to educate them about Kargil war.

Brigadier Vikram Chauhan said “It’s a tribute a remembrance and to tell young generations so that no one forget their sacrifices. When they will travel in interiors people see this. It’s started from Srinagar to Keran and chowkibal and will come back its three days rally.

The rally commemorates the sacrifices of Kargil War heroes, promotes national unity, and highlights the Indian Army’s contributions by conveying solidarity by traveling through Kashmir’s interiors of north Kashmir

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, marks India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. The conflict began when Pakistani troops and terrorists infiltrated the Indian side of the LOC, occupying strategic peaks in Kargil. The Indian Army’s Operation Vijay, supported by the Indian Air Force’s Operation Safed Sagar, reclaimed these positions by July 26, 1999, after intense battles in harsh mountainous terrain. The war resulted in significant casualties, with 527 Indian soldiers martyred and over 1,300 wounded. It’s also reflected strong patriotic sentiment, of participants about Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The Expedition LOC-Tribute Ride is part of a broader effort to honor the Kargil War’s heroes while educating the public, particularly youth, about the sacrifices made for national security. By involving civilians, veterans, and families of martyrs, the event bridges the military-civilian divide, fostering a sense of shared national pride and resilience.