Expert opinion on UGC Equity Squad: Constitutional fault lines in caste-selective grievance regulations

By Rajnish Kumar

The University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Legal experts view the petitions as raising substantial constitutional concerns that go beyond policy disagreement and enter the realm of enforceable fundamental rights. At the heart of the challenge lies the argument that the grievance redressal framework, while ostensibly designed to curb discrimination, adopts a caste-exclusive architecture that may not withstand judicial scrutiny.

From an Article 14 perspective, the categorical exclusion of general category individuals from the grievance mechanism is seen as constitutionally vulnerable. Equality jurisprudence requires that any classification must be founded on an intelligible differentia and must bear a rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved. Experts note that while affirmative protections for disadvantaged groups are constitutionally permissible, total denial of remedies to others risks being labelled arbitrary, particularly when discrimination itself is not constitutionally recognised as a unidirectional phenomenon.

On Article 15(1), scholars point out a paradox. The Constitution explicitly prohibits discrimination on the ground of caste, yet the impugned regulations are argued to institutionalise caste as a threshold criterion for access to justice. According to experts, this inversion of constitutional logic could be seen as replacing one form of exclusion with another, thereby undermining the neutrality that equality law demands.

The challenge also invokes Article 21, where courts have consistently held that dignity, fairness, and access to reasonable procedures are integral to the right to life and personal liberty. Legal commentators observe that denying neutral grievance mechanisms may expose individuals outside the notified categories to alleged caste-based hostility or institutional prejudice without recourse, raising concerns of procedural unfairness and denial of effective remedies.

A further point of critique is the internal inconsistency within the regulations themselves. Regulation 2 speaks of eradicating discrimination “particularly against” disadvantaged groups, a formulation experts read as inclusive rather than exclusionary. However, Regulation 3(c) restricts grievance redressal exclusively to specified categories. This, experts argue, defeats the regulation’s stated objective and may attract the doctrine of manifest arbitrariness.

Concerns have also been raised regarding due process safeguards. The removal of provisions addressing false or malicious complaints—present in earlier drafts—has been flagged as a structural weakness. In the absence of balancing safeguards, experts caution that the framework may unintentionally enable misuse, a factor courts often consider while assessing the reasonableness of regulatory schemes.

Finally, legal analysts note that the regulations presume discrimination to operate in only one direction, overlooking intersectional realities such as economic disadvantage, regional bias, or institutional power asymmetries. This assumption, they argue, could conflict with the UGC Act’s mandate of equitable and non-discriminatory governance in higher education.

In expert assessment, the litigation presents a significant test of how NEP 2020’s equity objectives are to be harmonised with constitutional neutrality. Courts may ultimately require the regulatory framework to be recalibrated toward caste-agnostic, victim-centric grievance mechanisms, ensuring that protective discrimination does not transgress into unconstitutional exclusion.

(Rajnish Kumar is a practicing advocate based in Delhi and Patna, providing comprehensive legal services across a wide spectrum of civil, criminal, matrimonial, and corporate matters. He regularly appears before the High courts and subordinate courts in Delhi and Patna.)