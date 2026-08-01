Rear Admiral Anil Chawla, former chief of the Southern Naval Command, draws a line between such peacetime manoeuvring and what might happen in an actual conflict, when Bangladesh could be drawn into a war it likely wants no part of. Maintaining strong ties with Dhaka, he argues, matters precisely because of this risk. "We will have to divide attention between both coasts, which will mean more resources," he says. "Even AIP-equipped subs have limited endurance, and the Bay of Bengal is a long way off from Pakistan. It is unlikely they will get support facilities in wartime. That is what we need to prevent."