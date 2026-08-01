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  • /EXPLAINED | Can India outmanoeuvre Pakistan's new submarine threat in Bay of Bengal?

EXPLAINED | Can India outmanoeuvre Pakistan's new submarine threat in Bay of Bengal?

In April, Pakistan commissioned the first of eight Hangor-class diesel-electric submarines being built for its navy by China. The vessel completed its delivery run from China last month, sailing via Colombo before reaching Karachi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
EXPLAINED | Can India outmanoeuvre Pakistan's new submarine threat in Bay of Bengal?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Meta/AI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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