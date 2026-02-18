Explained: Chinese robodog row at India AI Summit - Why Galgotias University was asked to leave

The Chinese robodog controversy at the India AI Impact Summit erupted after a viral video showed Galgotias University staff presenting a China-made Unitree Go2 robot as a university innovation. The incident triggered allegations of misrepresentation, prompting authorities to ask the Greater Noida-based institution to vacate its stall at the event.

The controversy began when Professor Neha Singh introduced the Unitree Go2 robot, referred to as "Orion" as a university development during the expo. The video quickly spread online, prompting criticism and raising questions about whether the Greater Noida-based institution had claimed the imported robot as its own creation. Amid the outrage, authorities reportedly asked the university to vacate its stall at the Summit.

Following the backlash, Galgotias University staff and officials vacated their exhibition space on Wednesday. According to sources, authorities directed the institution to leave the expo premises, ANI reported.

Responding to the controversy, Galgotias University Registrar Nitin Kumar Gaur said the issue stemmed from confusion over the words “develop” and “development,” stressing that the university had not built the robot but had used it for academic purposes.

"This is a jumble of two words, develop, and development. We didn't develop it. We worked on its development... We want to bring them, just like that robot was brought, and an effort was made to get students to do research on it," Gaur told ANI.



Addressing the viral video in which Professor Neha Singh introduced the RoboDog as "Orion," Gaur said she may have misspoken during the presentation. He reiterated that the robot had been purchased to support student research initiatives.

"I can say that perhaps she (Professor Neha) might have been confused by the words "develop" and "development" in the flow. But the truth is that we bought this robot for children's research... If China is making the claim, then maybe it (robodog) could be bought from China," ANI quoted Gaur as saying.



Meanwhile, Professor Neha Singh, who appeared in the viral clip explaining the RoboDog at the AI expo, maintained that she had never claimed the robot to be an original invention of the university.

"We have never claimed that it is ours, Indian, or Galgotian. Its main branding is still on it. The robot that had come for a particular task has gone there for the children's study, for the children's research and development. Our center, our campus -- it has gone into the children's lab. It was here for two days for projection; the projection has been completed," Professor Neha Singh told ANI.

Addressing the row triggered by the viral video, Professor Neha said the situation escalated due to misinterpretation.

"By one misinterpretation, the internet has gone by storm. It might be that I could not convey well what I wanted to say, or it was misunderstood. I am a faculty member in communications at the School of Management, not in AI. Only you (the media) have heard what the government has said. As far as I know, we are here at the expo. As a university, we are standing tall. The robot was brought here only for projection," Professor Neha Singh told reporters.



The university faced sharp criticism both online and offline after the robot, allegedly manufactured by a Chinese company, was displayed at its stall. As the controversy intensified, the institution issued an official clarification expressing concern over what it described as a “propaganda campaign” against it.

The University said that robotic programming is part of its endeavour to teach students to build AI applications, enabling them to develop and deploy real-world skills using globally available tools and resources.

"We at Galgotias, faculty and students, are deeply pained by the propaganda campaign against our university. We would like to clearly state that the robotic programming is part of our endeavour to make students learn AI programming and develop & deploy real world skills using globally available tools and resources, given developing AI talent is need of an hour," the statement said.



The India AI Impact Summit is a five-day programme structured around three core pillars — or "Sutras" — of People, Planet, and Progress. The event brings together policymakers, technology firms, innovators, academic institutions, and industry leaders, aiming to translate global AI discussions into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.