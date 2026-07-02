Delhi Winter Action Plan: Delhi will no longer wait for pollution levels to spike before rolling out emergency measures.
The Delhi Government has notified a permanent winter pollution control framework that will automatically kick in every year between November 1 and February 28, bringing together vehicle restrictions, construction curbs, dust control and a work-from-home mandate under a single, standing set of rules.
Until now, Delhi has relied on fresh orders issued each winter, often reactively, once air quality deteriorated.
The Department of Environment and Forest says the new notification does away with that cycle by pre-defining the rules that apply through the high-pollution season, so agencies can act on schedule instead of waiting for fresh approvals each year.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the framework pulls multiple existing orders into one system to make compliance simpler and enforcement more effective.
She pointed to the scale of the problem behind the move: average Air Quality Index (AQI) readings between November 1 and February 15 have ranged between 312 and 342 over the last three winters, with peak AQI levels touching as high as 461 to 494 deep in the "severe" category.
The framework also folds in the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and directions from the Supreme Court, and will be overridden by any stricter GRAP measures the CAQM invokes during a pollution emergency.
A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will now be mandatory year-round for refuelling at any petrol pump, diesel station, CNG or LPG outlet in the city, with compliance checked through electronic databases as well as physical certificates.
From November 1 to January 31, non-BS VI vehicles registered outside Delhi will be barred from entering or operating in the city, with exemptions for CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire services, police vehicles, and categories specifically exempted by the Environment Department.
To further discourage private vehicle use, parking fees at authorised facilities across the city will double from November 1 to February 28 though Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) parking will be exempt from the hike.
Office timings will be adjusted to ease peak-hour congestion: Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will run from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while Delhi Government offices will shift to a 10:00 am - 6:30 pm schedule through the winter pollution period.
The centrepiece of the plan is a work-from-home mandate.
From November 1 to January 31, only 50 per cent of employees in Delhi Government offices and private establishments will be required to attend the workplace at any given time, with the rest working remotely.
Essential services hospitals, healthcare, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, water supply, sanitation, disaster management and pollution-control agencies are exempt.
Private establishments have also been directed to stagger working hours and encourage carpooling, ride-sharing and public transport use.
Demolition work and open civil construction activity that generates dust will be prohibited every year from November 1 to January 31, with essential public infrastructure projects exempted.
Interior finishing, plumbing and electrical work can continue provided dust-control norms are followed.
During the most pollution-sensitive stretch, December 10 to January 20, only indispensable government projects tied to public utilities or emergencies will be allowed to continue.
Vehicles carrying construction material such as sand, gravel, bricks, cement and debris will be barred from entering the city during this window.
In a first, large commercial buildings over 3,000 square metres and structures taller than G+ including malls, hotels and office complexes will be required to install anti-smog guns or mist systems by August 15.
Construction sites spread over more than 1,000 square metres will also need mandatory dust-control systems.
Chief Minister Gupta said the intent isn't to stall development: "We are not in favour of halting development, but maintaining a balance between development and environmental protection is equally important."
The framework also introduces institutional accountability for open burning of waste, leaves and biomass.
Action will now be taken not just against whoever lights the fire, but against the institution or management found negligent in preventing it.
Resident Welfare Associations, housing societies, government and private institutions, contractors and agencies will be held responsible for open burning within their premises, and will be expected to set up monitoring systems and provide clean-fuel heating alternatives where needed.
Violations tied to institutional negligence could draw action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and other applicable laws. Drone-based surveillance, particularly at night, will be used to detect violations.
"Making Delhi cleaner and healthier is not the responsibility of the Government alone but of every citizen," Gupta said, describing the notification as a clear, permanent and accountable framework for the winter season.
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