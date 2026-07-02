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  • /Explained: Delhi's winter action plan; Vehicle curbs, WFH, construction ban and more

Explained: Delhi's winter action plan; Vehicle curbs, WFH, construction ban and more

Delhi Winter Action Plan: From November 1 to January 31, only 50 per cent of employees in Delhi Government offices and private establishments will be required to attend the workplace at any given time, with the rest working remotely. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Explained: Delhi's winter action plan; Vehicle curbs, WFH, construction ban and more

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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