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  • /Explained: Divya Mittal's exit reignites an old question; Why do India's most top IAS officers keep walking away

Explained: Divya Mittal's exit reignites an old question; Why do India's most top IAS officers keep walking away

Mittal's career had all the markers that make an IAS resignation a national story rather than a routine service record update.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Explained: Divya Mittal's exit reignites an old question; Why do India's most top IAS officers keep walking away

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Explained: Divya Mittal's exit reignites an old question; Why do India's most top IAS officers keep walking away
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