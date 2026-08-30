When Divya Mittal an IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore graduate, former JPMorgan associate in London, and 2013-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre announced her resignation on Sunday, the reaction followed a familiar script.
Social media lit up, "who is she" explainers went live within the hour, and her emotional note about growing up in modest circumstances and feeling an unshakeable pull back to India was widely shared and dissected.
But strip away the individual story, and Mittal's resignation fits into a pattern that has quietly become one of Indian bureaucracy's recurring talking points: high-profile, high-pedigree officers stepping away from the IAS mid-career, often without fully explaining why.
Mittal's career had all the markers that make an IAS resignation a national story rather than a routine service record update. She held a B.Tech from IIT Delhi and a postgraduate management degree from IIM Bangalore, worked as an associate at JPMorgan in London between 2007 and 2008, and returned to India to clear the UPSC Civil Services Examination.
Over 13 years, she served as district magistrate of Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria before being moved to Lucknow this past May as Special Secretary in the state's Revenue Department the post she held at the time of her resignation.
She had also built a considerable social media following, sharing productivity advice and guidance for UPSC aspirants, which meant her decision reached an audience well beyond bureaucratic circles.
Here is where the story gets more interesting than the individual case.
Every time an IIT or IIM graduate quits the IAS, it tends to dominate headlines and LinkedIn commentary feeding a narrative that the country's best bureaucratic talent is fleeing government service in growing numbers. The underlying numbers tell a far less dramatic story.
Government data shared in Parliament shows that roughly 300 officers resigned or took voluntary retirement from the IAS, IPS and IFS combined over more than three decades, between 1995 and 2025.
Even accounting for undercounting, that puts the exit rate at a little over 4 percent of the total cadre strength a fraction of the attrition typically seen in the corporate world. The IFS has seen the fewest departures, with the Ministry of External Affairs telling the Rajya Sabha that only three IFS officers took voluntary retirement in the preceding five years.
The comparatively more porous service turns out to be the Indian Revenue Service, not the IAS: 853 IRS officers resigned or opted for voluntary retirement between 2014 and 2024, according to a government reply in the Lok Sabha, split roughly between the Income Tax and Customs wings.
If the numbers are this small, why does it feel like officers are leaving in droves? Part of the answer lies in who is leaving. Recent exits have included Kamya Mishra, the young IPS officer known as "Bihar's Lady Singham," who resigned at 28; IPS officer Nimit Goyal, who left at 33 for the private sector; and IPS officer Siddharth Kaushal, who resigned citing personal reasons.
These are precisely the officers whose backgrounds elite engineering and management degrees, strong social media presences, early career success generate outsized media attention relative to their numbers.
There is also a structural nuance that gets lost in the coverage: a meaningful share of "exits" from one service are actually lateral moves within the civil services ecosystem, such as IPS officers later qualifying for the IAS through the same examination cycle, rather than officers leaving government altogether.
Motivations vary case by case, but a common thread across recent high-profile resignations including Mittal's own account is less about disillusionment with public service and more about a search for a different kind of fulfillment or flexibility that a fixed cadre posting cannot offer.
Some officers have moved into entrepreneurship; others, like former IPS officer A.N. Singh, have built long corporate careers, in his case rising to Deputy Managing Director at Tata Steel before a further transition. Mittal, notably, has not disclosed her next move, leaving open whether she is headed for the private sector, public policy work, or something else entirely.
Mittal's resignation will likely be remembered, at least for a news cycle, as another data point in the "IAS officers are quitting" narrative. \
But set against the actual attrition figures, her decision is less a sign of a service in crisis and more a reminder that the civil services like any career periodically lose some of their most visible names to different ambitions, even as the overall exit rate remains remarkably low. What makes her story resonate isn't the frequency of such departures; it's the rarity of someone with her exact combination of credentials choosing to leave an assured, secure career path for an undefined one.
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