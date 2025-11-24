Explained | From Military Ties With Pakistan To Delhi Blast: The Turkey Factor India Is Watching Closely

Recent investigations into the Delhi blasts have highlighted familiar suspects, but a new and troubling dimension has emerged --- Turkey. Over the past several years, Turkey has increasingly appeared in matters contrary to Indian interests, whether by supporting Pakistan, promoting Kashmiri separatism, or projecting narratives of Muslim victimhood in India through its media.

Most recently, Ankara blocked the overflight of an AN-124 carrying Indian Army Apache helicopters, a starkly unfriendly act.

The Red Fort Blasts

Investigations into the Red Fort blast suggest that the two principal accused, Dr Umar Mohammed and Dr Muzammil, were reportedly guided by a handler based in Ankara, known under the alias 'Ukasa'. Authorities have also identified 68 suspicious mobile numbers active near the blast site, with call activity traced to both Pakistan and Turkey. While the Indian government has refrained from making allegations against any country, Turkey reacted strongly to media reports linking it to the attacks, calling such claims a "malicious disinformation campaign" aimed at harming bilateral relations.

The Kashmir Dimension

Five years ago, a Greek journalist, Andreas Mountzouroulias, reported that Abu Emsa, head of the Suleyman Shah Brigade, a notorious terrorist organisation affiliated with the Syrian National Army, had allegedly conveyed to his operatives in Afrin, Syria, that Ankara sought to bolster Kashmir. While the claim may have been exaggerated, recent sightings of Hamas members in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reinforce concerns over Turkey's involvement in regional unrest.

Turkey’s antagonism towards India is visible on diplomatic and cultural fronts. Since 2019, Ankara has consistently raised the Kashmir issue in international forums. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has addressed the UN General Assembly and Pakistan’s parliament, emphasising Turkey’s support for Pakistan and the Kashmiri cause. State-run Turkish media has echoed these positions, promoting narratives of "Muslim victimhood" in India and criticising Hindutva policies. Turkey has hosted conferences on Kashmir, provided a platform for Kashmiri dissidents, and financed trips for journalists and academics, enhancing its influence among Kashmiri separatists.

Turkey’s Strategic Motivations

Turkey’s actions towards India run counter to its economic and diplomatic interests. India has historically been a significant partner for Turkey, offering tourism, investments, and defence contracts. Why, then, does Turkey pursue a contrarian path?

Religion is often cited as a key factor. The ruling AKP party, aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood, has steered Turkey away from the secularist principles of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk toward an Islamist orientation, appealing to a segment of the population while alienating others. Ideologically, Erdoğan’s government seeks to reclaim Turkey’s historical role as the heir to the Ottoman Empire and a leader of the Muslim world. As domestic challenges have mounted, Turkey has turned its gaze abroad, particularly to Muslim-majority regions in Asia, where the demographic and geopolitical significance is rising.

Military Engagements And Opportunism

Turkey has leveraged conflicts in Muslim-majority countries to strengthen its global influence. Its military support for Azerbaijan in the Karabakh conflict yielded both strategic gains and financial rewards, including defence contracts worth over $120 million. Intervention in Libya secured influence over the Government of National Accord and claims in the Eastern Mediterranean, while Syria remains a showcase of Turkish involvement in shaping regional power dynamics. Even controversial ties with groups linked to the Islamic State have enhanced Ankara’s strategic leverage.

Turkey’s military successes, particularly its drones, have also opened lucrative international markets in countries such as Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. These interventions serve dual purposes: projecting power and generating economic returns amid domestic discontent.

Deepening Ties With Pakistan

Turkey has significantly strengthened its defence cooperation with Pakistan. During India’s Operation Sindoor, Turkey’s support was evident through the supply of drones, corvettes, and military counsel. Joint military drills are routine, and Pakistan’s aerospace and drone development programs are closely linked to Turkish manufacturers. Ankara has emerged as Pakistan’s second-largest arms supplier, providing advanced equipment, including F-16 jets, illustrating the depth of this strategic partnership.

Expanding Influence In Bangladesh

Turkey’s outreach is not limited to the West. Its defence engagement in Bangladesh has grown significantly, with plans to supply air defence systems, light tanks, and co-produce combat drones. Negotiations to establish defence industry complexes in Bangladesh mark a strategic expansion of Turkish influence into South Asia, introducing an additional extra-regional player into the Bay of Bengal.

Soft Power And Ideological Influence

Alongside military engagements, Turkey promotes soft power through cultural exports, support for Muslim communities, and patronage of dissidents. Its involvement with Kashmiri separatists fits within this broader strategy, which intertwines religion, culture, and geopolitics to consolidate influence in regions of strategic interest.

India’s Strategic Challenge

For India, Turkey’s growing footprint in South Asia represents a complex and multi-layered challenge. From military cooperation with Pakistan to ideological support for separatist movements, Turkey’s actions demand a robust response. Indian security concerns must remain paramount, and the country cannot afford to be seen as tolerant of external interference under the guise of diplomacy.