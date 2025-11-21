Explained: How New Labour Codes Mark Transformative Step For Worker Welfare In India

The introduction of India’s new Labour Codes represents a landmark reform in the country’s labour landscape, aiming to balance worker welfare with enterprise efficiency, government data indicated on Friday. Employment in India has witnessed significant growth, rising from 47.5 crore in 2017-18 to 64.33 crore in 2023-24, a net addition of 16.83 crore jobs over six years. During the same period, the unemployment rate fell sharply from 6.0 per cent to 3.2 per cent, while 1.56 crore women joined the formal workforce, highlighting the Government’s focus on inclusive and sustained labour empowerment.

“These provisions simplify compliance, promote safety, and ensure fairness in wages. Moreover, these reforms lay the foundation for a more equitable, transparent, and growth-oriented economy. They reaffirm India’s commitment to fostering a modern labour ecosystem that empowers both workers and industry, paving the way for inclusive and sustainable progress,” the official statement said.

The reforms consolidate 29 existing labour laws into four comprehensive Labour Codes: the Code on Wages (2019), the Industrial Relations Code (2020), the Code on Social Security (2020), and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020). These measures streamline compliance, modernise outdated provisions, and create a simpler, more efficient framework that protects workers’ rights while promoting ease of doing business.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A central goal of the codification is to simplify registration and licensing processes through the introduction of Single Registration, Single Licence, and Single Return, reducing administrative burdens and fostering employment growth.

Code On Wages (2019)

The Code on Wages consolidates provisions from the Payment of Wages Act (1936), Minimum Wages Act (1948), Payment of Bonus Act (1965), and Equal Remuneration Act (1976). It establishes a statutory right to minimum wages for all employees across organised and unorganised sectors, replacing the earlier coverage which applied to only 30 per cent of workers.

A statutory floor wage will be set by the Government based on minimum living standards, with scope for regional variation. States cannot fix minimum wages below this floor, ensuring nationwide adequacy. Wages must consider skill levels, geographic conditions, and work environments, including temperature, humidity, or hazardous conditions.

Gender-based discrimination is prohibited in recruitment, wages, and employment conditions, extending protections to transgender employees. The Code also mandates the timely payment of wages, prevents unauthorised deductions, and requires overtime to be paid at twice the normal rate for work beyond regular hours. Employers who fail to comply are personally liable.

The traditional role of the “Inspector” has been reimagined as “Inspector-cum-Facilitator,” emphasising advisory and compliance support. First-time, non-imprisonable offences may be compounded with a monetary penalty, while repeat offences within five years cannot be compounded.

Industrial Relations Code (2020)

The Industrial Relations Code streamlines employment contracts, ensuring parity in wages and benefits, and grants gratuity eligibility after one year. It reduces excessive contractualisation and offers cost efficiency to employers.

A Re-skilling Fund has been created, requiring employers to contribute 15 days’ wages for each retrenched worker in addition to retrenchment compensation. Funds are credited to workers’ accounts within 45 days. The Code also ensures gender representation in grievance committees for equitable dispute resolution.

Code On Social Security (2020)

The Code on Social Security expands Employees’ State Insurance (ESIC) coverage pan-India, removing the “notified areas” limitation. Establishments with fewer than 10 employees may voluntarily opt in, while hazardous occupations and plantation workers are mandatorily covered.

The Code limits EPF inquiry and recovery proceedings to five years, to be completed within two years (extendable by one), and abolishes suo-moto reopening of cases. Employers appealing EPFO orders now need to deposit only 25 per cent of the assessed amount, easing financial burdens and improving access to justice.

New definitions such as “aggregator,” “gig worker,” and “platform worker” ensure broader social security coverage. Wages now include basic pay, dearness allowance, and retaining allowance, with 50 per cent of total remuneration included in calculations for gratuity, pension, and social security benefits.

Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code (2020)

This Code ensures safe working environments while maintaining a business-friendly regulatory framework. Establishments with 10 or more employees must register electronically, replacing six separate registrations. The Government can extend the Code’s provisions to any establishment, including those with a single employee in hazardous occupations.

Women are permitted to work in all establishments, including night shifts, with adequate safety measures, promoting equality and inclusion. The Code also recognises “working journalists” and “cine workers” in electronic media and all audio-visual production formats.

These reforms mark a decisive step towards an efficient, fair, and future-ready labour market in India, ensuring worker protection, inclusive growth, and ease of doing business, cornerstones of a prosperous and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

(With IANS Inputs)