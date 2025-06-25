Explained: How The Iran-Israel War Triggered Aftershocks In India’s Job Market

New Delhi: The 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel may have come to a halt, but its aftershocks are still being felt and that too thousands of kilometers away in India’s offices, factories and meeting rooms.

While world leaders exchanged claims of diplomatic success, a quiet crisis was unfolding back home. A recent survey by Genius Consultants revealed that 63% of Indian companies have hit the brakes on hiring. In some sectors, downsising has already begun.

Based on inputs from over 2,000 professionals across industries between May 12 and June 6, the report shows how deeply geopolitical unrest can unsettle domestic business plans.

From finance to tech and manufacturing, companies are taking a cautious approach. Around 15% have turned to freelance or contract-based roles, allowing flexibility without long-term commitment. For many, it is a strategic pivot to manage costs and uncertainty amid rising global tensions.

The war may have ended, but for Indian professionals, the pressure is mounting. Nearly 36% said their salary hikes, bonuses or performance reviews have been delayed or withdrawn entirely. As companies recalculate budgets, employees are facing tough trade-offs.

It is not just about pay. The psychological toll is real. One in five respondents said they are now under greater work pressure, managing tighter deadlines with fewer resources. Another 22% shared concerns over disrupted travel and postponed international projects, especially those involving Middle East and European markets.

Worse, fears of job cuts are growing. Around 21% of employees admitted that morale in their teams has dropped sharply. The threat of layoffs, even if unspoken, is creating an atmosphere of unease in many workplaces.

In response, many are acting early. Over half of the surveyed workforce, 55% to be precise, are now investing in upskilling, signing up for new certifications and training programmes to stay relevant. Meanwhile, 31% have already started exploring alternative roles or backup job options.

These numbers reflect more than just economic data. They show how the world outside our borders is now deeply entangled with the way we work. We are not simply dealing with a post-war scenario, we are entering a new chapter in the future of employment.

With the Iran-Israel conflict technically paused and ceasefire terms being debated, Indian companies are watching global developments closely. For many professionals here, the war may have ended abroad, but its impact on salaries, jobs and careers has only begun to unfold.