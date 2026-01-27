Explained | India–EU’s 'mother of all deals' agreement - Trade, security, strategic ties, and more

India-EU trade deal: India and the European Union have announced what is being described as the “mother of all deals,” a wide-ranging agreement covering trade, security, and defence cooperation. The announcement was made after negotiations concluded during the 16th India-EU Summit, marking a major development in international trade and diplomacy.

On Tuesday, India and the 27 member states of the European Union completed talks on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi represented India at the summit, while the EU was represented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. Both sides publicly welcomed the agreement, with EU leaders calling it a major breakthrough. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the India-EU trade pact:

India-EU trade

The FTA aims to reduce or eliminate tariffs and restrictions on goods and services traded between India and the EU. Together, India and the EU form a combined market of around 1.85 billion people. India is currently the world’s fourth-largest economy, while the EU is the second-largest. Combined, they account for roughly 25 percent of global GDP and nearly one-third of global trade.

According to 2024-25 figures, total trade between India and the EU stands at USD 220 billion, including goods and services. Trade in goods alone amounts to USD 137 billion. India exports goods worth USD 76 billion to the EU, while EU exports to India total USD 61 billion, giving India a trade surplus of USD 15 billion in goods.

With the implementation of the FTA, both sides expect trade volumes to rise further. The EU will gain improved access to India’s market of 1.4 billion people, while India will gain access to the EU’s 450 million consumers with high purchasing power. Prime Minister Modi described the agreement as a “blueprint for shared prosperity.”

Benefits for India

For India, the agreement is expected to bring significant benefits. Once implemented, tariffs on 99 per cent of Indian goods exported to the EU are expected to be eliminated or sharply reduced. Sectors such as textiles and leather, which employ millions, are likely to benefit the most. India’s jewellery exports, generic pharmaceuticals, marine products, handicrafts, and engineering goods are also expected to see growth. Reports estimate that Indian exports could increase by up to USD 50 billion. Indian IT and education services are also expected to gain wider access to European markets.

India has excluded sensitive agricultural sectors such as dairy, grains, poultry, and fruits and vegetables from the agreement, citing the protection of farmers’ interests.

Overall, the deal is expected to boost exports, create jobs, accelerate economic growth, and increase the global presence of Indian products.

Benefits for EU

The agreement also offers substantial benefits to the European Union. Import duties on European alcohol exports to India are expected to fall. Luxury carmakers such as BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz are expected to find it easier to sell vehicles in India. Import duties on such cars, currently around 110 per cent, are expected to fall to 40 per cent initially and potentially to 10 per cent over the next five to seven years.

European IT, engineering, and telecom companies are also expected to gain more opportunities in India. Lower tariffs are expected to reduce ex-showroom prices of luxury cars in India by 20 to 50 per cent.

India-EU deal's global implications

The deal has wider geopolitical implications. It comes at a time when trade relations between India and the United States remain stalled, and the EU has also paused progress on its own trade deal with Washington.

The agreement can be interpreted as a setback for US President Donald Trump, whose tariff policies toward both India and Europe reportedly accelerated India-EU negotiations that had been ongoing since 2007.

According to the report, India has signalled that it will not bow to tariff pressure and is actively diversifying its trade partnerships. While the agreement reduces India’s dependence on the US market, it does not replace it entirely.

In 2024-25, India’s goods trade with the EU stood at USD 137 billion, compared with USD 132 billion in bilateral trade with the United States. However, India’s trade surplus with the US was significantly higher at USD 46 billion, compared with USD 15 billion with the EU.

US officials have publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the deal. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly criticised Europe following the announcement, though he did not comment directly on India.

The agreement will take time to come into force. Over the next few weeks, both sides will finalise the terms, followed by legal reviews over the next five to six months. Formal signing will require approval from India’s cabinet and the European Parliament.

India-EU FTA

The agreement is expected to come into effect in early 2027. Estimates suggest that bilateral trade could double to USD 440 billion within five to seven years of implementation.

Alongside the trade agreement, India and the EU also signed their first comprehensive security and defence partnership. The agreement includes cooperation on maritime security, joint naval exercises, cyber security, counter-terrorism intelligence sharing, defence industry collaboration, and space cooperation. The partnership is similar to defence agreements the EU has with Japan and South Korea.

In the coming weeks, India is also expected to expand trade engagement with other countries. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit India in early March, with potential agreements in uranium supply, energy, mining, and technology. French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are also scheduled to visit India in February, signalling increased global diplomatic engagement with New Delhi.