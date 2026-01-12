In a significant move, the Indian Army, strategising to establish Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs), self-contained, agile, brigade-sized combat formations, has gained momentum and could be rolled out soon, beginning with the Panagarh-based XVII Corps, India’s first mountain strike corps, deployed along the China frontier.

According to The Indian Express, discussions are underway to raise four IBGs from the XVII Corps’ two divisions, the 59 Division and the 23 Division, once the proposal receives final approval from the government.

What are Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs)?

Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) are self-contained, agile, brigade-sized combat formations, have gained momentum. As per the Indian Express reports, under this plan, each IBG is likely to be commanded by a Major General rank officer, comprise over 5,000 troops, and there will be no brigade commanders in the IBGs.

The XVII MSC is one of the Indian Army’s four strike corps. The other three are the Mathura-based I Corps, the Ambala-based II Corps, and the Bhopal-based XXI Corps. Until 2021, the XVII MSC had only one division, but later it was strengthened with an additional division taken from another corps to enhance its role in the eastern sector.

Under the current plan, each proposed Integrated Battle Group (IBG) will include infantry battalions, artillery regiments, and units from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Combat Engineers, Army Service Corps, and a field hospital or similar support units.

