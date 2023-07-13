Explained: India's 'Bahubali Rocket' To Send Chandrayaan-3 To Moon - 10 Points

India's upgraded 'Bahubali' rocket, known as Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LM-3), is set to send Chandrayaan-3, India's third mission to the moon. With a 100% success rate, the LM-3 stands tall on the coast of the Bay of Bengal in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission holds great importance as it aims to achieve a soft landing on the moon, a crucial milestone in celestial body exploration. The launch is scheduled for Friday (July 14) at 2.35 pm, and the satellite, weighing 3921 kilograms, will embark on a nearly four-lakh-kilometer journey. Chandrayaan-3 carries seven scientific instruments and seeks to become the fourth country, after Russia, the United States, and China, to achieve a successful soft landing on the moon.

1. India's Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

India's Chandrayaan-3 is the country's third mission to the moon. The upgraded 'Bahubali' rocket, now known as Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LM-3), will be used to launch a satellite weighing 3921 kilograms towards the moon.



cre Trending Stories

2. Significance of Soft Landing:

Chandrayaan-3 aims to successfully demonstrate soft landing near the moon's south pole. This is a crucial step in mastering the technique of landing on celestial bodies.

3. Launch Schedule:

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled for Friday (July 14) at 2.35 pm from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, on the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

4. 'Bahubali Rocket':

The upgraded 'Bahubali' rocket, now named LM-3, stands at a towering 43.5 meters tall, equivalent to more than half the height of the Qutub Minar. It weighs 642 tons, which is about the same as the combined weight of 130 full-grown Asian elephants.

5. Stellar Success Rate:

The upcoming launch of Chandrayaan-3 will mark the sixth flight of the LM-3 rocket, which has maintained a 100% success rate to date, instilling confidence in the mission's success.

6. Objectives and Instruments:

Chandrayaan-3's primary objective is to achieve a successful soft landing near the moon's south pole. The satellite also carries seven scientific instruments to analyze lunar soil, explore the moon's surface, and record moonquakes.

7. India's Position in Lunar Landing:

If Chandrayaan-3 accomplishes its mission, India will become the fourth country after Russia, the United States, and China to successfully achieve a soft landing on the moon.

8. Potential for Indian Selfies on the Moon:

Both the Vikram Lander and Pragyaan Rover, components of Chandrayaan-3, carry imprints of India's tricolour flag. If the mission is successful, India may witness the first-ever Indian selfies from the lunar surface, showcasing the country's flag.

9. Past Missions and Discoveries:

India's previous lunar missions, Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2, have contributed significantly to our understanding of the moon. Chandrayaan-1 discovered water molecules on the moon, altering our knowledge of its geological history. The findings prompted NASA's ambitious Artemis Program in 2018.

10. International Collaboration and Artemis Accords:

India's recent signing of the Artemis Accords, spearheaded by NASA, underscores its commitment to collaborate in the exploration of the moon and Mars. Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, former head of the Chandrayaan program, emphasizes that international collaborative lunar exploration cannot happen without India's participation.

Conclusion:

Chandrayaan-3 is poised to continue India's pursuit of lunar exploration and scientific discovery. The mission's objective of achieving a soft landing near the moon's south pole, along with its scientific instruments, holds the promise of further advancing our understanding of Earth's celestial neighbor. As the LM-3 rocket prepares for launch, India stands at the forefront of space exploration, poised to contribute to humanity's quest for knowledge beyond our planet.