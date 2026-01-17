Explained | Mumbai’s New Mayor: Process, Timeline And What BMC Results Mean

Mumbai is set to get a new mayor by the end of this month after the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena wrested control of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending Uddhav Thackeray’s faction’s long hold over India’s richest civic body. With the election results now in place, attention has shifted to the process and timeline for choosing the city’s first mayor under the new political order.

When Will Mumbai Get A New Mayor?

According to NDTV sources, the Urban Development Department will hold a lottery next week to decide the reservation category of the mayor’s post. Once this exercise is completed, the mayoral election must be conducted exactly 10 days later. Based on this schedule, Mumbai is expected to have a new mayor only by the end of January.

How Is The Mayor Selected?

The process begins with the Urban Development Department determining, through a lottery system, which category the mayor’s post will be reserved for, such as general, women or backward classes.

After the reservation is announced, eligible corporators submit their nominations. The election is then held in a special meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

All elected corporators vote, and the candidate who secures a majority, more than half of the total strength of the House, is elected mayor.

If no single party commands a clear majority, alliances and last-minute political manoeuvring can play a decisive role. Given the current numbers and shifting loyalties, the possibility of splits or defections in the run-up to the mayoral vote cannot be ruled out.

What The BMC Results Show

In the BMC elections, the BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance emerged as the single largest bloc, defeating the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray. Official results show the BJP winning 89 seats, while its ally secured 29 seats.

The Mahayuti alliance also recorded strong performances across Maharashtra, winning key civic bodies including Thane, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, as part of elections held for 29 municipal corporations.

Reacting to the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The BJP has secured a record victory for the first time in Mumbai, in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, one of the world's largest municipal corporations, which is a significant development in Maharashtra politics.”

With the numbers now stacked in favour of the ruling alliance, the mayoral election is expected to cement the BJP-led bloc’s control over Mumbai’s civic administration, though the outcome will only be clear once the votes are cast later this month.