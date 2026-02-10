EXPLAINED | NSA Doval’s Canada visit brings new security framework; Why Khalistani networks are under pressure?

The issue of Khalistani elements has long been a sore point in India-Canada relations. The regime of Justin Trudeau, as Prime Minister of Canada, strained diplomatic ties, especially after he leveled allegations against India following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Trudeau was accused of being sympathetic to the Khalistan movement. However, after his departure, India and Canada agreed to work on the ties between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is reportedly scheduled to visit India next month. Since his taking office, India-Canada diplomatic ties have taken a more positive trajectory.

NSA Doval’s Canada visit

Recently, India’s National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, met Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada.

Although the visit was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue, it is a matter of concern among Khalistani elements.

According to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides agreed on a “shared workplan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security and law enforcement issues and to enable practical collaboration on respective priorities.”

Furthermore, India and Canada have agreed to appoint security and law-enforcement liaison officers, and their respective agencies will strengthen existing working relationships.

The move is aimed at streamlining bilateral communication and enabling timely information sharing on matters of mutual concern.

Through this initiative, India and Canada intend to address issues such as the illegal flow of drugs and organised criminal networks.

The outcome of the meeting is seen as favorable to India, posing a challenge to Khalistani terrorists. Many of whom operate from Canada and have issued threats against Indian citizens and the government. With New Delhi and Ottawa improving diplomatic ties, the Khalistani network faces increased risk.

Another key achievement of the meeting was rebuilding trust between the two countries in the post-Trudeau era. While Canada has historically not treated the Khalistan movement as an extremist issue, Doval’s visit brings India closer to addressing the matter through formal diplomatic channels.