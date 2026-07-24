/Explained: Trump slaps 12.5% tariffs on China, Israel, but India got off lighter at 10% - Why?

For India, the outcome is unchanged; the tariff rate holds steady at 10 per cent. Indian exports had already been paying a flat 10 per cent surcharge since the Supreme Court's February ruling, and that arrangement was set to expire this week regardless. Trump had earlier floated the idea of piling on an extra 12.5 per cent over concerns about weak forced-labour enforcement, but the administration ultimately backed off. Officials noted that India, along with Cambodia, Guatemala, Honduras, Sri Lanka and Trinidad and Tobago, had either introduced bans on forced-labour imports or made firm commitments to do so, which was enough to keep them in the lower bracket. Jordan was named separately, tied to a reciprocal trade agreement requiring it to follow through on similar commitments.