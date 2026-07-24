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  • /Explained: Trump slaps 12.5% tariffs on China, Israel, but India got off lighter at 10% - Why?

Explained: Trump slaps 12.5% tariffs on China, Israel, but India got off lighter at 10% - Why?

The announcement landed just as Trump's stopgap tariffs, brought in after the Supreme Court struck down his earlier levies, were due to lapse on Friday. Under the new order, countries with no domestic ban on forced-labour imports, among them China, the UK and Japan, will face the steeper 12.5 per cent charge.

Edited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Explained: Trump slaps 12.5% tariffs on China, Israel, but India got off lighter at 10% - Why?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari

Shweta Kumari has been covering political and geopolitical news for the past 4 years. With a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication, she is a journalism-driven storyteller who strives to inform and engage readers through in-depth reporting and thought-provoking analysis. She began her career in 2021 at The Statesman, with a primary focus on reporting and conducting interviews. She has previously worked with ANI. Shweta has covered numerous events, including the G20 summit, Indian Elections, the US Presidential Election, the Middle East Conflict, and many more. She can be reached at: Shweta.Kumari@India.com

 
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