Explained: What Are UGC New Equity Regulations For Higher Education Institutions?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified the new rule known as University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, which are applicable to all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across India.

The primary objective of these regulations is to eradicate discrimination only on the basis of religion, race, gender, place of birth, caste, or disability, particularly against the members of scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities, or any of them, and to promote full equity and inclusion amongst the stakeholders in higher education institutions.

HEI Duty

Every Higher Education Institution (HEI) shall actively work towards the elimination of all forms of discrimination, promote equity, fairness, and inclusion among all stakeholder and adopt appropriate preventive and protective measures to eliminate discrimination.

No Higher Education Institution shall allow, encourage, or condone any form of discrimination.

It shall be the responsibility of the Head of the Institution to ensure strict compliance with these regulations, and the Head shall be vested with all necessary authority to enforce them.

Establishment of Equal Opportunity Centre

Every HEI shall establish an Equal Opportunity Centre to oversee the effective implementation of policies and programmes for disadvantaged groups to provide guidance and counselling regarding academic, financial, social, and other matters; and to enhance the diversity within the campus.

Consequences of non-compliance

In the event that a Higher Education Institution (HEI) fails to comply with any provision of these regulations, the Commission shall constitute an enquiry committee to examine the instance of non-compliance.

If the enquiry committee, constituted by the Commission, establishes such non-compliance, the HEI shall be subject to appropriate action as determined by the Commission.

- Debarred from participating in UGC schemes.

-Debarred from offering degree programmes.

-Debarred from offering ODL and online mode programmes.

-Removed from the list of HEIs maintained under Sections 2(f) and 12B of the UGC Act 1956.