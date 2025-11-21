Explained: What Caused The Tejas Fighter Jet To Crash During Dubai Air Show

A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Dubai after executing a negative G manoeuvre, according to aviation experts who reviewed footage of the incident. The pilot lost his life, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed in a statement on X.

An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.



IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.



A court of inquiry is being… November 21, 2025

Initial analysis of videos suggests the aircraft sharply lost altitude while trying to recover from a loop, indicating the pilot was negotiating extreme manoeuvring forces at the time of the accident.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Video:

Tejas crashed during Dubai Airshow pic.twitter.com/pPY6OAwOFZ — ConflictUpdater (@ConflictUpdatee) November 21, 2025

Negative G occurs when forces push the aircraft and pilot in the opposite direction of gravity, a scenario common during aerobatic stunts, sudden descents, or turbulence. If improperly handled, it can cause disorientation or even loss of consciousness, though pilots receive extensive training to manage these high-stress situations.

On IAF’s Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai air show, Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd) says, "The ill-fated Tejas crash a little while ago in Dubai has actually shaken up the whole system... The reasons could be mechanical. The reason could be the malfunction of the fly-by-wire or any control surface. The sabotage angle would also be looked at by the court of inquiry team. The FDR and CVR would be extracted... At this stage, to speculate and to say what could have gone wrong is incorrect, and to have lost a brother in arms is very sad..."

The Tejas involved in the crash belonged to the IAF’s Sulur squadron in Tamil Nadu and had been operational since 2016. Designed to replace the ageing MiG-21, the Tejas is now considered a frontline fighter and has maintained an impressive safety record. This Dubai crash is only the second incident in the aircraft’s 24-year history.

The first crash occurred in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in March 2024, 23 years after the Tejas conducted its maiden test flight in 2001. Despite these incidents, the Tejas remains a key component of India’s air defence strategy.