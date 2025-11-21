Advertisement
Explained: What Caused The Tejas Fighter Jet To Crash During Dubai Air Show

The LCA Tejas involved in the crash belonged to the Sulur squadron in Tamil Nadu and had been in service since 2016.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 07:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Dubai after executing a negative G manoeuvre, according to aviation experts who reviewed footage of the incident. The pilot lost his life, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed in a statement on X.

Initial analysis of videos suggests the aircraft sharply lost altitude while trying to recover from a loop, indicating the pilot was negotiating extreme manoeuvring forces at the time of the accident.

Watch Video:

Negative G occurs when forces push the aircraft and pilot in the opposite direction of gravity, a scenario common during aerobatic stunts, sudden descents, or turbulence. If improperly handled, it can cause disorientation or even loss of consciousness, though pilots receive extensive training to manage these high-stress situations.

On IAF’s Tejas fighter jet crashes during Dubai air show, Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd) says, "The ill-fated Tejas crash a little while ago in Dubai has actually shaken up the whole system... The reasons could be mechanical. The reason could be the malfunction of the fly-by-wire or any control surface. The sabotage angle would also be looked at by the court of inquiry team. The FDR and CVR would be extracted... At this stage, to speculate and to say what could have gone wrong is incorrect, and to have lost a brother in arms is very sad..."

The Tejas involved in the crash belonged to the IAF’s Sulur squadron in Tamil Nadu and had been operational since 2016. Designed to replace the ageing MiG-21, the Tejas is now considered a frontline fighter and has maintained an impressive safety record. This Dubai crash is only the second incident in the aircraft’s 24-year history.

The first crash occurred in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in March 2024, 23 years after the Tejas conducted its maiden test flight in 2001. Despite these incidents, the Tejas remains a key component of India’s air defence strategy.

