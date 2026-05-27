Explained: What changes after India-US critical minerals deal, why China matters

New Delhi: With Washington looking beyond China for critical mineral supplies, India and the United States have signed a new partnership agreement on rare earths and critical minerals. The agreement covers mining, processing, recycling and investments related to minerals that are used in everything from electric vehicles and semiconductors to military equipment and renewable energy systems.

The deal was finalised in New Delhi on Tuesday (May 26) during talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Marco Rubio. The US secretary of state was in India for a four-day visit that also included a meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad, which includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

Along with the bilateral agreement, India also announced a broader Quad initiative aimed at building stronger critical minerals supply chains among the four countries.

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Why critical minerals matter

Critical minerals are nonfuel minerals used in products that support modern industries and technologies. They are needed for batteries, semiconductors, wiring, defence systems, electronics, renewable energy equipment and artificial intelligence-related hardware.

Minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, aluminium and zinc are among the most commonly used. Rare earth elements are another major part of this sector. These include 17 elements known for their magnetic and conductive properties that are used in electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, medical devices, industrial machinery and advanced electronics.

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The challenge for many countries is that mining and processing these minerals is expensive and technically demanding. Extracting rare earths also involves heavy chemical use and generates toxic waste, making the process difficult to scale.

China presently dominates the sector. It holds about 60 percent of the world’s rare earth mineral deposits and processes around 90 percent of the international supply. The United States depends heavily on imports for many of these minerals.

According to US data, Washington fully relies on imports for 12 critical minerals and imports at least half of its needs for 29 others.

This dependence has pushed the United States to look for alternative supply chains, especially during President Donald Trump’s administration, which has increased efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese sources.

What the India-US agreement includes

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the agreement aims to expand cooperation between New Delhi and Washington across the full critical minerals supply chain. This includes mining, processing, recycling, technology partnerships and investment opportunities.

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The agreement follows a critical minerals conference held in Washington in February, where Jaishankar took part. During the same period, India also joined the US-led Pax Silica initiative aimed at secure semiconductor and AI supply chains.

The US embassy in India said the two countries will work together to protect supply chains from “coercive market practices” and reduce dependence on single-source suppliers.

The official statements did not provide detailed information about how the projects will be implemented or which minerals will be prioritised first.

India’s rare earth reserves and plans

India has identified 30 minerals as critical for the country’s economic and industrial needs. These include lithium, cobalt, copper, graphite, nickel, silicon, titanium, tungsten, zirconium, rare earth elements and several others.

Government data shows India has 13.15 million tonnes of monazite, a mineral that contains rare earth oxides. Officials estimate this reserve contains around 7.23 million tonnes of rare earth oxides. China, by comparison, is estimated to hold around 44 million tonnes of rare earth oxide reserves.

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Despite having reserves, India produces only four critical minerals that include copper, graphite, phosphorous and titanium, according to the US International Trade Administration. The report attributed this to limited exploration, inadequate infrastructure and lack of processing technology.

To increase production, India’s Union Budget for 2026-27 introduced plans for “rare earth corridors” in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These hubs are expected to support mining, processing, research and manufacturing of high-performance rare earth magnets used in electric vehicles and other advanced technologies.

Quad countries plan bigger investment push

The Quad plan released by India outlined proposals for coordination among member countries on mineral supply chains. Governments and private companies from the four nations are expected to mobilise up to $20 billion through loans, guarantees, subsidies and long-term purchase agreements.

The funding is expected to support mining, recycling and processing projects aimed at reducing dependence on a small number of suppliers.

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The Quad countries also agreed to share technical expertise and information related to permits, licensing, recycling methods and mineral recovery systems.

US building critical minerals partnerships across countries

India is not the only country Washington is partnering with in this sector. In December, the United States announced a $1.25 billion investment in the Reko Diq mining project in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

During a critical minerals summit hosted by America in February, Washington also signed agreements with countries, including Argentina, the Cook Islands, Ecuador, Guinea, Morocco, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan.

In April, the United States further announced plans for up to $50 million in equity investment for the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa as part of its push to secure alternative mineral supply chains.