Explained: What Is ‘Balochistan Blunder’ And Why Amit Shah Revived It In Parliament?

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing Parliament on Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, reignited a long-dormant diplomatic controversy, the “Balochistan blunder”, to attack the Congress party’s foreign policy legacy.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during discussions on India’s covert operation against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, he referred to the 2009 Sharm el-Sheikh joint statement between then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his Pakistani counterpart Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Issued on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Egypt, that statement included a controversial mention of Balochistan, a restive province in Pakistan where Islamabad has long accused India of interference.

What was the Balochistan Reference?

The joint statement read, “Prime Minister Gilani mentioned that Pakistan has some information on threats in Balochistan and other areas.”

While the sentence did not explicitly admit Indian involvement, its inclusion gave Pakistan a diplomatic opening to claim that India was fomenting unrest in Balochistan, where separatist movements have been violently suppressed by Pakistan’s military.

Critics at the time and since argued that this was a serious diplomatic error. India has consistently denied any involvement in Balochistan, and by allowing the issue to surface in an official joint statement, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was seen as equating India with Pakistan on the terrorism issue.

Why Amit Shah Brought It Up Now

Shah used this historical moment to contrast what he called the “appeasement” mindset of the Congress era with the Modi government’s hardline and national security-first approach.

“In Sharm el-Sheikh, Balochistan was mentioned in the joint statement for the first time. Pakistan took that one sentence and used it for years to claim India was interfering in its internal matters,” the home minister said.

He accused the UPA of weakening India’s moral and diplomatic standing by giving Pakistan unnecessary talking points.

“You gave them legitimacy. That one line made Pakistan feel emboldened. It was a blunder that damaged India’s case on global platforms,” he said.

Why It Matters in 2025

Shah’s remarks were more than a history lesson. They were part of a broader effort to frame the Narendra Modi government as having “corrected the course” on national security and foreign policy.

By referencing Balochistan, the minister reminded Parliament and the country of what he called “strategic blunders” by the Congress, including the 1948 ceasefire without reclaiming full Kashmir, the return of 90,000 Pakistani Prisoners of War (POWs) in 1971 without resolving Pakistn-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and “no retaliation” policy post-2008 Mumbai attacks.

Shah said India’s response under Modi, including the Balakot airstrikes and recent military offensive Operation Sindoor, had changed the narrative globally.

“Today, if Pakistan does anything, they are scared. They know the cost will be high,” he declared.

India’s Leverage on Balochistan Today

Interestingly, the Modi government has since tried to flip the Balochistan narrative by publicly spotlighting human rights abuses in the region. In 2016, PM Modi mentioned Balochistan in his Independence Day speech, triggering global attention and enraging Islamabad.

For Shah, this reversal was proof that under the “right leadership”, even past diplomatic “blunders” could be turned into strategic assets.

By raising the Balochistan issue in Parliament, Shah did not only score political points, he reframed a 16-year-old diplomatic episode as a cautionary tale, while showcasing how today’s India is more assertive, prepared and unwilling to let its enemies control the narrative.