Germany's Visa Free Transit: Germany has announced a visa-free transit facility for Indian passport holders transiting through its airports, a step expected to make international travel easier for Indians and deepen people to people ties between the two countries.

The decision was reflected in the India Germany joint statement released on Monday after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz concluded his official visit to India from January 12 to 13. The trip marked Merz’s first visit to India and his maiden visit to Asia since taking office as Federal Chancellor.

Under the new arrangement, Indian travellers passing through German airports while travelling onward to another destination will no longer be required to obtain a separate transit visa. The move is expected to simplify travel, cut down paperwork and reduce waiting times.

What Exactly Is A Transit Visa?

A transit visa is distinct from a standard tourist or business visa, as it applies only to passengers passing through a country without formally entering it.

In Europe, the Schengen Airport Transit visa is required for certain nationalities to change flights while staying within the airport’s international transit zone, without clearing immigration.

Even if travellers did not leave the airport, collect baggage or pass through passport control, the transit visa was still compulsory at Schengen-area airports, including those in Germany. Failing to have one could result in passengers being denied boarding at their point of departure itself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Welcomed The Announcement And Thanked Chancellor Merz For The Initiative.

Chancellor Merz and I met Indian and German CEOs. Close collaboration between India and Germany is important for the entire world. Growing trade and investment ties have infused new momentum into our partnership. Our bilateral trade has reached an all-time high, several German… pic.twitter.com/aJbZHMc2jp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2026

The joint statement said the measure would not only ease travel for Indian nationals but also help strengthen people-to-people connections. Both leaders reiterated that close human links remain a key pillar of the India–Germany Strategic Partnership.

The two sides also welcomed the growing exchange of students, researchers, skilled professionals, artists and tourists, while acknowledging the significant contribution of the Indian community to Germany’s economy, innovation and cultural life. They underlined the need to further expand cooperation in education, research, vocational training, culture and youth exchanges to promote deeper mutual understanding.

Education and skill development featured prominently in the discussions. The leaders took note of the rising number of Indian students in Germany, the growth of joint and dual degree programmes, and increased collaboration between higher education institutions.

