Explained: What Is NOTAM? India Issues Airspace Alert Amid Indo-Pak Tensions Ahead of May 7 Drills

Against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror strike that killed 26, India will hold a countrywide civil defense mock drill on a massive scale on Wednesday, May 7, and a large air exercise along the Pakistan border. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the mock drills to be conducted in around 300 selected districts in the country — the first exercise on this scale since the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Preparations for the drills have been done in a number of areas.

At the same time, India has released a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to warn aviation staff of the impending air exercise planned along the international border, especially in the southern section bordering Pakistan.

As per officials quoted by news agency ANI, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will commence the exercise in the deserts along India-Pakistan border on May 7. Frontline fighter jets, such as Rafale, Mirage 2000, and Sukhoi-30 aircraft, will be participating in the drills. They will showcase air combat capability.

What Is A NOTAM

A NOTAM, Notice to Airmen, is an official notification that conveys important and timely information regarding changes or risks in the use of airspace. It is chiefly focused on ensuring the safety and coordination of air operations by notifying pilots and air traffic controllers of temporary airport operation changes, airspace restrictions, runway closures, or any essential navigation changes.

The NOTAM in this instance indicated possible airspace restrictions and modifications to normal flight procedures during the exercise.

Both the civil defence simulation drills and the IAF air exercises are being viewed as strategic readiness initiatives in the face of increased national security concerns.