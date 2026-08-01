/Explained: What is Samudra Manthan and why is India spending ₹84,084 crore on offshore energy exploration?

India has launched Samudra Manthan, an ambitious offshore energy exploration programme aimed at discovering new reserves of oil and natural gas beneath the seabed as part of its efforts to strengthen long-term energy security. Officially named the National Offshore Exploration Scheme (NOES), the initiative has been approved with an outlay of ₹84,084 crore and will be implemented until FY2030-31. The programme is designed to expand exploration in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions, where significant hydrocarbon reserves are believed to exist but remain largely untapped.
The name Samudra Manthan draws inspiration from the ancient Hindu mythological tale of the churning of the ocean, a story that symbolises the search for hidden treasures. According to the government, the initiative reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, first outlined in his 2025 Independence Day address, of undertaking a modern-day Samudra Manthan to unlock India's offshore energy potential.
The scheme comes at a time when India remains heavily dependent on imported fuel. The country currently imports around 88-89 per cent of its crude oil and nearly half of its natural gas, making energy security a growing concern as demand continues to increase.
Although India has several offshore sedimentary basins with the potential to hold substantial oil and gas reserves, many have remained unexplored because offshore exploration is technically challenging, expensive and carries significant financial risk.
Under the scheme, the government will support the early stages of exploration by funding large-scale seismic surveys, geological studies, exploratory drilling and the development of shared offshore infrastructure. The objective is to generate reliable geological data that can identify commercially viable hydrocarbon resources while encouraging greater private and public investment in offshore exploration.
The programme is also expected to strengthen India's offshore energy sector by attracting investment across the oil and gas value chain and improving the country's exploration capabilities.
Samudra Manthan will focus on systematically mapping offshore sedimentary basins using advanced seismic technologies before carrying out exploratory drilling in promising deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks.
The initiative also includes scientific drilling in frontier basins, the creation of common offshore production and evacuation infrastructure, an Integrated Oil and Gas Manufacturing and Services Zone, the adoption of advanced technologies, digital programme management and measures to build technical capacity.
According to government estimates, the programme could eventually add more than 600 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent to India's oil and gas reserves.
While commercial production is expected to take several years, successful discoveries could significantly reduce India's dependence on imported energy, strengthen long-term energy security, generate employment, attract fresh investment and enhance the country's offshore exploration capabilities.
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