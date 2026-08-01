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  • /Explained: What is Samudra Manthan and why is India spending ₹84,084 crore on offshore energy exploration?

Explained: What is Samudra Manthan and why is India spending ₹84,084 crore on offshore energy exploration?

Officially named the National Offshore Exploration Scheme (NOES), the initiative has been approved with an outlay of ₹84,084 crore and will be implemented until FY2030-31. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 01:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Explained: What is Samudra Manthan and why is India spending ₹84,084 crore on offshore energy exploration?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Explained: What is Samudra Manthan and why is India spending ₹84,084 crore on offshore energy exploration?
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