/Explained: What is Samudra Manthan and why is India spending ₹84,084 crore on offshore energy exploration?

India has launched Samudra Manthan, an ambitious offshore energy exploration programme aimed at discovering new reserves of oil and natural gas beneath the seabed as part of its efforts to strengthen long-term energy security. Officially named the National Offshore Exploration Scheme (NOES), the initiative has been approved with an outlay of ₹84,084 crore and will be implemented until FY2030-31. The programme is designed to expand exploration in deepwater and ultra-deepwater regions, where significant hydrocarbon reserves are believed to exist but remain largely untapped.