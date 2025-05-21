Explained: What Is The Field Marshal Rank? How Many Have Held It In India And Pakistan?

In a major turn of events, the Pakistani government on Tuesday cleared the elevation of Army Chief General Asim Munir to the ceremonial post of Field Marshal in recognition of his role in the recent Indian-Pakistan military showdown. This will be General Munir's elevation to the five-star title, as he is now only the second military officer in Pakistan's history to be given the honor.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated, "The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of Gen. Asim Munir (Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of Field Marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy through strategic leadership and courage."

The move has renewed interest in the seldom-dispensed rank of Field Marshal—a designation above even that of General and usually reserved for wartime distinction or ceremonial honor.

What Is A Field Marshal?

Field Marshal is the most senior rank achievable in the Indian and Pakistani militaries, represented by five stars. Although it carries no operational control in contemporary peacetime organisations, it is given in special cases to recognise exceptional military service.

The rank is essentially ceremonial in India and has been granted a mere two times in the nation's history. In Pakistan, it is the second time an elevation like this has been given.

India's Two Field Marshals

1. Sam Manekshaw

• Promoted: January 3, 1973

• Context: For having led India to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

• Legacy: His leadership resulted in the birth of Bangladesh. He was subsequently appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) in an advisory post-war position.

2. K.M. Cariappa

• Promoted: January 15, 1986

• Context: Honoured for outstanding service as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army after independence.

• Note: Promoted almost 33 years post-retirement.

Pakistan's Field Marshals

1. General Ayub Khan

• Promoted: 1959

• Context: Self-promoted after assuming power through martial law in 1958.

• Controversy: His promotion is widely seen as a symbolic move during his authoritarian rule. He led Pakistan during the 1965 war with India.

2. General Asim Munir (2024)

• Promoted: May 2024 (date unspecified)

• Context: Recognised for his leadership during the recent standoff with India, following India’s military strikes on Pakistani installations during Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

A statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted Munir saying, "This is not a personal achievement but a tribute to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan."

Operation Sindoor And The Context Of Promotion

The tensions mounted earlier in May when 26 civilians were slaughtered in a terror attack in Pahalgam valley in Jammu and Kashmir. Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, targeting nine military installations belonging to Pakistan, according to reports. India's officials said later that Pakistan requested a ceasefire following four days of fighting.

A Historical Parallel And Poetic Reminder

The promotion of Gen Munir has also revived memories of Pakistan's previous military governments, more specifically the government of Ayub Khan. Unlike Ayub, who was in power at the time of the 1965 war and received the Field Marshal rank during his term, Munir's promotion is made under a civilian government amidst increased civil-military tensions.

Under the rule of Ayub Khan, leading Pakistani poet Habib Jalib emerged as a vocal critic of dictatorship. His poem "Mein Ne Us Se Yeh Kaha"—a scathing satire on authoritarianism—remains a cultural reminder of the price of military overextension.



