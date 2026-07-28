/Explained | What is the new examination bill and how will it tackle paper leaks?

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday began debating the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, as the government moved to tighten laws against examination fraud in the wake of repeated paper leak controversies. The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, by introducing harsher punishments, steeper financial penalties and time-bound investigations and trials to improve accountability in public examinations.
Introducing the Bill, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh said the amendments reflected the government’s commitment to safeguarding the interests of students and young people. He said the changes were aimed at making the existing law more effective and stringent.
The 2024 Act was enacted after a series of high-profile examination paper leaks and came into force in June that year. It identified 15 categories of offences, including leaking question papers or answer keys, running fake examination websites and facilitating unfair means during public examinations. All offences under the law are cognisable, non-bailable and non-compoundable, while candidates appearing for the examinations remain outside its scope.
The amendment proposes significantly tougher penalties for those found guilty of examination malpractice. The minimum prison sentence for individuals using unfair means would increase from three years to five years, while the maximum sentence would rise from seven years to 10 years. The maximum fine would also be increased from ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.
The Bill also raises penalties for service providers involved in conducting public examinations. The maximum fine for such agencies would increase from ₹1 crore to ₹5 crore, and they could be barred from conducting public examinations for eight years instead of the current four.
For organised efforts to manipulate examinations, the proposed law increases the minimum prison term from five years to seven years and prescribes a fine of ₹10 crore.
To ensure quicker disposal of cases, the Bill lays down strict timelines for investigations and court proceedings. Investigations must be completed within two months of a case being referred by the Central government.
It also provides for fast-track courts, requiring states and Union Territories to designate Courts of Session to hear offences under the Act.
Under the proposed provisions, trials should be completed within three months of the filing of the chargesheet, while appeals in High Courts are expected to be heard by two-judge benches and disposed of within a similar period, as far as possible.
(With IANS inputs)
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