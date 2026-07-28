Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Explained | What is the new examination bill and how will it tackle paper leaks?

Explained | What is the new examination bill and how will it tackle paper leaks?

The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, by introducing harsher punishments, steeper financial penalties and time-bound investigations and trials to improve accountability in public examinations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 08:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
Explained | What is the new examination bill and how will it tackle paper leaks?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Explained | What is the new examination bill and how will it tackle paper leaks?
NEET paper leak2 min ago
2
Suneil Anand death21 min ago
3
Ramayana Trailer34 min ago
4
CTTC 202646 min ago
5
Delhi rain56 min ago