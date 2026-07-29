Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Explained: What is Vande Mataram Bill? New law that gives National song legal protection

Explained: What is Vande Mataram Bill? New law that gives National song legal protection

The Bill, which was passed amid Opposition protests and a walkout, makes the deliberate insult of Vande Mataram or the intentional obstruction of its rendition a punishable offence. Those found guilty could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 06:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 06:19 PM IST
Explained: What is Vande Mataram Bill? New law that gives National song legal protection
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ICC rankings update: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jumps 230 places to career-best spot in T20Is; Shubman Gill regains No. 1 ODI position
Shubman Gill5 min ago
2
Hercules Cycles9 min ago
3
Meenakshi Seshadri20 min ago
4
US Iran conflict38 min ago
5
Avengers: Doomsday46 min ago