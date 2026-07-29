/Explained: What is Vande Mataram Bill? New law that gives National song legal protection

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, bringing India's National Song, Vande Mataram, under the same legal protection as the National Flag, the Constitution and the National Anthem.
The Bill, which was passed amid Opposition protests and a walkout, makes the deliberate insult of Vande Mataram or the intentional obstruction of its rendition a punishable offence. Those found guilty could face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both.
With the amendment, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 has been expanded to include Vande Mataram. Until now, the law protected only the National Flag, the Constitution and the National Anthem (Jana Gana Mana) from acts of intentional disrespect.
The amended law covers three categories of offences: deliberately insulting Vande Mataram, intentionally preventing or obstructing its singing, and any other act considered contrary to the honour of the National Song. The legislation also emphasises the singing of all six stanzas of Vande Mataram.
The legislation follows a recent directive issued by the Union Home Ministry asking states to play or sing Vande Mataram at official functions, particularly those where the National Anthem is performed.
The order states that "when the national song and the national anthem are sung or played, the national song will be sung or played first," and that it must be rendered while standing at attention.
The government has said the amendment is intended to strengthen the protection of a song that played a defining role in India's freedom movement. It has also noted that Vande Mataram was accorded equal status with the National Anthem by the Constituent Assembly in 1950.
The passage of the Bill comes as the country marks 150 years since the composition of Vande Mataram. Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and later included in his novel Anandamath, the song became a rallying cry during the freedom struggle before being recognised as India's National Song.
While the government has described the amendment as a necessary step to uphold national honour and safeguard an important symbol of the country's heritage, the legislation is expected to trigger debate over how terms such as "insult" and "obstruction" will be interpreted in practice.
Questions are also likely to be raised over whether the law clearly distinguishes between deliberate disruption of the National Song and an individual's decision not to participate in its rendition.
The Bill marks a significant expansion of the legal framework governing India's national symbols by extending statutory protection to Vande Mataram for the first time.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.