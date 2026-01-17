Explained: What The Rise Of ‘Malegaon Model’ Means And How It Could Influence Elections Across India?

After 18 years, the term “Malegaon Model” is back in the spotlight following the results of the Maharashtra local body elections. The outcome in Malegaon has triggered national attention, as political analysts suggest it signals a shift in voting patterns among the city’s Muslim population.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the Malegaon results and their broader implications. He noted that the elections reflected a new pattern where Muslim voters are increasingly backing parties explicitly linked to Islam, rather than so-called secular parties.

Malegaon, located in northern Maharashtra’s Khandesh region, has a population of roughly 80 per cent Muslims and 20 per cent Hindus, according to the 2011 Census. The municipal corporation comprises 84 seats, of which the Islam Party won 35, making it the largest single party. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM secured 21 seats, followed by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) with 18, the Samajwadi Party 5, Congress 3, and the BJP 2.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Political analysts say that together, the Islamist Party and AIMIM claimed nearly 70 per cent of the seats, signalling a consolidation along religious lines. The Islam Party, formally named the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra, deliberately abbreviates to “Islam,” sending a clear message to its target voters. Its founder, Sheikh Asif, a seasoned local politician from a family with a long political legacy, has positioned the party as a defender of Muslim interests, opposing NRC measures and promising strict action against those who insult religion.

AIMIM, which had previously won only seven seats in Malegaon in 2017, tripled its count to 21 this year. Owaisi’s strategy of open advocacy for Muslims, particularly the youth, has contributed to this rise. Analysts note that the party’s hardline religious messaging, focusing exclusively on Muslim concerns rather than secular narratives, is resonating with voters.

Experts warn that the Malegaon Model, demonstrating localised religious consolidation, could influence politics in other Muslim-majority areas across India. Bihar’s Seemanchal region, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam could see similar shifts, where Muslim communities may favour parties explicitly representing their interests over traditional secular options.

Political observers say the results also highlight a broader challenge for secular parties such as Congress and NCP, which have lost ground in areas where local parties with religious affiliations are gaining traction. According to Rahul Sinha, “The Malegaon Model is not just about local politics; it is signalling a new dynamic that could reshape electoral strategies in other states with significant Muslim populations.”

The Malegaon outcome, analysts suggest, serves as a warning for mainstream parties that the so-called secular vote is no longer guaranteed, and religiously-oriented local parties are emerging as potent electoral forces in their regions.