New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence, in its press briefing on May 9 evening, said that Pakistan launched aerial strikes on military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur on the night of May 8, but these attacks were successfully intercepted and made ineffective by India’s advanced air defence systems.

So, what is an air defence system and how does it work?

An air defence system is a military mechanism which protects a country's airspace from enemy aircraft, missiles, drones and other airborne threats. It uses a combination of radar, sensors, missiles and gun systems to detect, track and respond to aerial threats by neutralising them.

The system works in four main stages: Radar and sensors detect incoming threats; the command-and-control centre processes this data and prioritises responses; weapon systems are then used to intercept and neutralise these threats.

These are mobile units, which can be rapidly deployed, making the system especially effective in battlefield situations. The air defence process unfolds in stages: Initially, radar and sensors detect airborne dangers; then, the tracking phase begins, where the movement, speed and trajectory of the enemy aircraft or missiles are monitored; finally, once a threat is accurately tracked, it is eliminated before causing any harm.

This entire process relies heavily on advanced technology to ensure quick and precise detection and neutralisation of threats. Now, let's examine how India is thwarting the drone and missile attacks launched by Pakistan. India is utilising three primary air defence systems - 'S-400', 'Spider' and 'Akash' - to neutralise the threats.

India purchased the S-400 missile system from Russia in 2018-19, which is specifically deployed around Jammu. This system is designed to neutralise fighter jets, helicopters and drone attacks. India has renamed it as 'Sudarshan'.

India has also employed its indigenous Akash air defence system, which also succeeded in preventing these attacks. India has acquired the 'Spider' air defence system from Israel which has further enhanced the country's capability to counter aerial threats.

India successfully neutralised Pakistan's attacks on Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur using the S-400 system. The Russia-made system is extremely powerful. It has a detection range of up to 600 kilometers and an engagement range of up to 400 kilometers.

India's indigenous air defence systems are also successfully countering the attacks. Equipped with different missiles for various range, experts say, these are highly capable of countering aerial threats.

The experts, zeenews.com, spoke to, elaborated, “Each radar has its own capability. Some radars take up to 65 seconds to detect a threat, so it is crucial to pick up fast-moving missiles quickly, even before they cross the border.”

They emphasised that the speed of the missiles, traveling at 15,000 to 17,000 kilometers per hour, requires an instant response to neutralise the threats. India's air defence systems have multiple layers. While the first layer engages at long range, the second and third at medium and short ranges, respectively.

“We have our radars ready. The drones and missiles from Pakistan are detected even before they reach close. They are neutralised before causing any damage,” the analysts explained.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 to "serve justice" to April 22 Pakistan-backed deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam. Several terror launchpads were targeted at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the precision strikes. Pakistan acknowledged significant losses caused by the operation and confirmed at least 33 deaths. However, it attributed the damages to its failed air defence systems.

Pakistan reacted to the strikes and launched failed attacks in India's different bordering states. It escalated tensions and on the evening of May 8, both nations exchanged more offensives from their respective territories with the help of drones, missiles, shelling and gun firings.

The Ministry of Defence said Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur. These attacks were successfully intercepted. "There were no casualties. India remains committed to defending its sovereignty and protecting its citizens,” the ministry emphasised. On Saturday, Pakistan even launched its long-range Fatah missile which was intercepted over Sirsa in Haryana.

However, Pakistan rejected India's claims, denying its involvement in any attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have not done anything so far. When Pakistan attacks, everyone will know,” said Defence Minister Khwaja Asif.

As tensions between the two countries escalate, the effectiveness of India’s air defence systems in blocking aerial strikes remains a crucial factor in maintaining the nation’s security.