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NewsIndiaExplained: Why Bangladesh calls India its biggest trade deficit partner in South Asia; where Pakistan fits in
INDIA BANGLADESH ECONOMIC TIES

Explained: Why Bangladesh calls India its biggest trade deficit partner in South Asia; where Pakistan fits in

The data is expected to be part of future economic talks as Dhaka continues engagement with regional partners, including India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 07:16 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Explained: Why Bangladesh calls India its biggest trade deficit partner in South Asia; where Pakistan fits inRepresentative image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Dhaka has told its parliament that Bangladesh’s trade deficit with India is the largest in South Asia. This is based on official data for the financial year 2024-25. The statement was made by Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir during a session where lawmakers debated the country’s trade position with regional partners.

The issue comes as Bangladesh continues regular diplomatic and economic engagement with India, where trade has been an important part of the relationship.

India-Bangladesh trade deficit at $7.86 billion

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According to data presented in parliament, Bangladesh imported goods worth $9.62 billion from India in 2024-25, while exports stood at $1.76 billion. This created a trade deficit of $7.86 billion.

ALSO READ: What are ‘push-ins’, why is Bangladesh objecting to it and will it affect ties with India?

The minister said imports of food products and industrial raw materials have kept the difference large, even though exports to India have increased under regional trade arrangements such as SAFTA.

Data from the Bangladesh Bank and the National Board of Revenue confirms India is one of Dhaka’s biggest trading partners on the import side.

Pakistan trade also shows deficit

Bangladesh also recorded a trade deficit with Pakistan. Imports from the country were valued at $755.30 million, while exports stood at $74 million. This resulted in a deficit of $681.30 million.

Officials said trade volumes with Pakistan is relatively small, but the balance continues to be negative for Bangladesh.

Afghanistan, Bhutan too in deficit

Trade data shows Bangladesh imported goods worth $21.80 million from Afghanistan while exporting $11.09 million, resulting in a deficit of $10.71 million.

With Bhutan, imports reached $44.10 million against exports of $14.33 million. It resulted in a deficit of $29.77 million.

Surplus with Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives

Bangladesh reported a positive trade balance with three SAARC countries.

Exports to Nepal stood at $35.40 million against imports of $5.50 million. This gave a surplus of $29.90 million. Total exports to Sri Lanka stood at $82.85 million while imports at $76.60 million, resulting in a surplus of $6.25 million.

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The Maldives also showed a surplus of $2.85 million, with exports at $6.35 million and imports at $3.50 million.

Trade picture across South Asia

The numbers show Bangladesh’s trade position varies across the region. India is its largest import source, while smaller South Asian economies show mixed results.

The data is expected to be part of future economic talks as Dhaka continues engagement with regional partners, including India.

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